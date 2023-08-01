5 Things to do in Milwaukee this August

This summer has been flying by for many Milwaukeeans, but there’s still a bit more of it to enjoy. August is always a packed month here in the city, with lots of community events to explore.

Chesnie Wardell, a news reporter with the Milwaukee Neighborhood Service, joins Lake Effect to share some of the great events happening this month in the central city.

1. Bronzeville Week

Bronzeville Week is a celebration of African American culture and starts on Saturday, August 5. Wardell explains, "Individuals across Milwaukee will enjoy the various activities that each day has to offer, such as brunches, a 5K walk, various arts and more. Feel free to bring your friends and family to celebrate this thriving event."

2. Back to School Community Fair at South Division High School

As the school year approaches, students can receive free school supplies like backpacks and clothes from different organizations on August 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at South Division High School. "Sometimes, it can be hard to make that transition enjoyable between the parent and the child, and so you can feel free to bring your child to this event and enjoys some free festivities," she explains.

3. TayDay

Wardell explains, "So TayDay is an official day here in the City of Milwaukee as it celebrates the legacy of Quanita 'Tay' Jackson who was shot and killed in Moody Park on August 25, 2019. She was an individual that was known to believe in unity and peace," Wardell shares. The event features celebrity basketball games and tournaments with up to $900 in prizes.

This event takes place Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 at Moody Park. To sign up for the tournament, e-mail welockedinmke@gmail.com or text Von Mayes at (262) 289-0412.

4. National Black Breastfeeding Awareness Week

"The African American Breastfeeding Network is a nonprofit organization based here in Milwaukee. They do an annual event called Lift Up Every Baby, where they celebrate birth, wellness, resilience and much more," says Wardell. The week is from Wednesday, August 23 to Monday, August 28.

The ninth Lift Every Baby celebration will take place Saturday, August 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It's an opportunity to build connections, attend some wellness stations, have a community dinner and celebrate the joys of parenthood.

5. Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service 12 year anniversary at Johnston Hall

Wardell says, "If you are a reader or a neighborhood resident or even a partner, don't forget to stop into the first floor of Johnston Hall at Marquette University to celebrate our 12 year anniversary. If you don't know, [we are] an award-winning newsroom that provides media coverage in the Black and Latino communities here in Milwaukee."

This event will take place Thursday, August 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.