5 things to do in Milwaukee this March

March is already shaping into an active month with many events for Milwaukee citizens and visitors to enjoy. Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to discover some of the exciting activities and events happening in the city.

He shares his five things to do this March:

1. Science Strikes Back Community Science Fair

This is an event where students and community members can present findings from experiments in a classic science fair style. The Medical College of Wisconsin, Urban Ecology Center and several other schools will be represented during the science fair.

This event is free to attend and will take place on March 16 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Escuela Verde.

2. SobrieTea

Despite "Dry January" being long over, sobriety is still something that many people advocate all year round. This event is specifically for women who are recovering from addiction. "You can expect a welcoming atmosphere with like-minded people [encouraging you] to live healthier lives," explains Woods.

This event will take place on International Women's day, March 8, at the HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary.

3. Maestra Documentary Screening

Woods says, "[This film is] all about the experience of nine women who taught in the Cuban literacy campaign of 1961...This part of the Cuban Revolution was to see that everyone in Cuba would be able to read. And this so this is about a half-hour film that looks at this, this particular moment in history and the and some of the women that made it happen."

This event will be taking place on March 7 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Street Library.

4. The Black Excellence Celebration

This event features performances from local high school artists and other performers and highlights the Capita organization. "If you just want to go and be in community and feel good about what Milwaukee has to offer, this is the event for you," says Woods.

This event will take place on March 8 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Trendsetters Event Space.

5. Warehouse Art Museum Lecture

Woods says, "This event is all about Milwaukee's past, specifically between 1935-1942. The Milwaukee Handicraft project hired thousands of workers to produce textiles, furniture, toys, books—you name it." This lecture coincides with an exhibit featuring Ruth Grotenrath.

This programming runs throughout March.