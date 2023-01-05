5 things to do in Milwaukee this January

It's the start of a new year and we're all looking to start 2023 with some great local activities.

Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check out some of the many events happening in the city.

Woods shares five things to do this January in Milwaukee:

1. Urban Ecology Center expansion listening/information session.

The Urban Ecology Center is hosting a listening gathering regarding its expansion project. This event will take place on Jan. 10.

2. Chair-yoga at Tricklebee Cafe.

This event is an opportunity to experience yoga to help aid the body, mind, and soul and foster a mindset of peace. This event will take place on Jan. 12, with a light dinner served at 6 pm followed by yoga at 7 pm.

3. Houseplant Hospital at the Domes.

This event will guide you through plant care and maintenance basics and provide suggestions for improving general houseplant health. The workshop will discuss how houseplants have different needs in different seasons and ensure you are set up for success this winter. This event will take place on Jan. 12 from 6-7:30 pm

4. Community Day at America’s Black Holocaust Museum

For the duration of normal business hours, America's black Holocaust Museum will be offering free admission. This event will take place on Jan. 13 from 10 am - 5 pm.

5. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service,

Many organizations around the city will be hosting activities, like the Hunger Task Force. But for this month, Woods focuses on the Milwaukee Public Libraries hosting a full day of programming from 9 am to 5 pm. It includes activities for the youth, choir performances, games, reading, and so much more. MLK Day is on Jan. 16.

