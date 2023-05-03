5 things to do in Milwaukee this May

As spring and summer are slowly emerging here in Milwaukee, it seems like there’s no shortage of things to do in the city. Every month, the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to highlight a few events happening in the city. Sam Woods is a staff reporter with MNNS, and shares the top things to do this month.

1. Have a Seat Live concert series at 5 Points Gallery + Studios

The 5 Points Gallery + Studios is dedicated to promoting and elevating the careers of living artists of color, and they continually have thoughtful visual art exhibitions. Every Wednesday this month, they will feature a local artist in their Have a Seat series.

All concerts will take place at the gallery located at 3514 N. Port Washington Ave. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 and will go from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

2. Baby goat fundraiser at Vincent High School

Vincent High School, which focuses on agricultural education, is partnering with MKE Yoga Social to raise funds for the agricultural education program through this event. "It's 30 minutes of what I'm told is chill yoga. So, they're not going to push you to your limits or anything. But 30 minutes of chill yoga followed by 30 minutes of just playing with baby goats," says Woods.

This event will take place May 7 from 10:00a - 12:00p

3. Spill the Tea Teen story slam and workshop by Ex Fabula

Ex Fabula specializes in storytelling and are putting on a series of workshops for teens that will cultivate in the Spill the Tea event. Woods says,"Teens will have the opportunity to tell true, personal stories on the themes, 'Spill the tea.' So, expect stories of gossip [or] truth telling."

The event is free but space is limited — signing up early is encouraged. Event takes place on May 24 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Newline Cafe.

4. Bloom and Groom Plant sale

Multiple stores across the city have bloom and groom sales that sell plants for affordable prices than can easily be replanted into residential areas. Woods describes it as a great way to meet your neighbors.

People interested in participating can google bloom and groom or sign up for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service newsletter to receive more information.

5. Heal the Hood Block Party

The annual Heal the Hood event is on its 11th year and has become an institution. There's free food, employment resources, youth programming, health resources, live music, African drumming and a tumbling team. "The goal is to provide a space for Milwaukeeans to, you know, get out, connect and have fun with each other as summer approaches," says Woods.

WUWM will be at this event — come find us there!

The block party will take place on May 27 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.