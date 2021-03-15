-
In December of 1969, the United States held its first military draft lottery in almost three decades. It would decide the fate of young men across the…
-
While in-person theater performances haven’t happened for almost a year, First Stage theater company is getting creative with their completely digital…
-
Milwaukee’s segregation can be seen in every community in the city, including the arts community. That is why the Milwaukee Repertory Theater is working…
-
Lake Effect recently traveled to the Cabot Theatre, a stage in the Broadway Theatre Center that's in the heart and soul of Milwaukee's Third Ward, for its…
-
The Milwaukee Rep’s latest production Eclipsed is an homage to brave and resilient women living through the Liberian Civil War. It's an intimate portrayal…
-
Unless playwrights are already well known, most of them have trouble convincing a theater company to produce their new work. Audiences are often reluctant…
-
Grafton, Wis., is an unlikely place to be the center of African American music. But for about a decade in the 1920s and early '30s, it was the home of…
-
The Legend of Georgia McBride opens Friday night at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. It's the story of an Elvis impersonator who has to change his act…
-
Anyone who runs an arts organization will tell you that new work is often the hardest thing to sell to an audience. How do you convince people to take the…
-
Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin may live and work in New York City now, but she grew up in Milwaukee. A graduate of Shorewood High…