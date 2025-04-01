© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jan Janssen from Wisconsin on life as a working actor in LA

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:27 PM CDT
Headshot of Jan Janssen, an actor who works on 'The Rookie' TV show.
Courtesy of Jan Janssen
Headshot of Jan Janssen, an actor who works on 'The Rookie' TV show.

When your name is Jan Janssen and you’ve grown up in Wisconsin, it can sometimes feel like your destiny is pre-ordained. But one Jan Janssen from Marshfield, Wisconsin, had dreams much bigger than the lumber yard. Instead, he moved to LA to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Jan is part of the cast of The Rookie, where he plays a character aptly named “Officer Jan.” He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about the life of a working actor.
