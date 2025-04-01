Jan Janssen from Wisconsin on life as a working actor in LA

When your name is Jan Janssen and you’ve grown up in Wisconsin, it can sometimes feel like your destiny is pre-ordained. But one Jan Janssen from Marshfield, Wisconsin, had dreams much bigger than the lumber yard. Instead, he moved to LA to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Jan is part of the cast of The Rookie, where he plays a character aptly named “Officer Jan.” He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about the life of a working actor.