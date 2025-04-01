© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the expressive arts fit into the 4-H mission

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:41 PM CDT
Top view of childrens hands over background with art supplies, paints and brushes over white paper.
Seventyfour
/
stock.adobe.com
Top view of childrens hands over background with art supplies, paints and brushes over white paper.

Wisconsin 4-H is a program for kids and teens. It’s perhaps best known for its work with animals, teaching kids how to raise and care for livestock on farms. But there’s much more to 4-H, as Jay Johnson can tell you.

Johnson is the expressive arts specialist, and the former director of the 4-H Drama Company. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers, to explore how the arts fit into the mission of 4-H. Johnson begins by describing what expressive arts entails.

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMvisual artsLake Effect
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Related Content