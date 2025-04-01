How the expressive arts fit into the 4-H mission

Wisconsin 4-H is a program for kids and teens. It’s perhaps best known for its work with animals, teaching kids how to raise and care for livestock on farms. But there’s much more to 4-H, as Jay Johnson can tell you.

Johnson is the expressive arts specialist, and the former director of the 4-H Drama Company. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers, to explore how the arts fit into the mission of 4-H. Johnson begins by describing what expressive arts entails.