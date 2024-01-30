Skylight's 'Xanadu' is all about celebrating the underdog with dance, glamour & zaniness

Xanadu was a musical film released in 1980 starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly with music by the Electric Light Orchestra. This campy adventure is all about Greek goddesses, roller discos and explores themes about chasing your dreams despite the limitations you’re facing.

"Xanadu" was also turned into a musical for the stage, making sure to keep the glitter, humor, and leaning fully into its imperfections. It’s now playing at Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre and is directed by Doug Clemons.

According to Clemons, Xanadu achieved a level of popularity that was a bit unexpected. "It wasn't meant to be as successful as it was... it's not a perfect film. It's not a great film, by any means. It's actually borderline terrible! The effects in it were outdated, even for the the year that it came out. 'Xanadu' is just hysterical in the fact that it exists. Period," he says.

"But I think there's something about the film, because it is an underdog, it speaks to a certain demographic of people that are those underdogs and it speaks to them using the language of dance, of glamour, of bright colors, of zaniness and just going for it," Clemons adds. "The journey to getting to those things, it's why we get out of bed in the morning. And that, to me, is what 'Xanadu' is all about."

Skylight's adaptation features a nine-person, dynamic cast, extravagant costumes by Jason Orlenko and engaging choreography by Stephanie Staszak that includes dancing and rollerskating.

"We wanted people that not only danced well, but made me want to dance with them," notes Clemons. "So we have all body types on the stage, all skill levels, but all of them are joyful human beings that really invite you in."

Mark Frohna / Skylight Music Theatre Skylight's adaptation of "Xanadu" features a nine-person, dynamic cast wearing extravagant costumes by Jason Orlenko that embody 80s disco culture.

The cast took on the additional challenge of learning choreography on roller skates. To make sure they learned how to skate well for the staging, Clemons says they partnered with Roll Train, a local organization that does classes all about Black roller skating culture.

"In the 1980s when roller skating became this big Hollywoodized thing, it all stemmed from Venice Beach, California of a group of people of color who started dancing on the beach in roller skates and they really defined what this was," Clemons explains. "The problem happened with movies like 'Xanadu,' they took that image of Venice Beach and they whitewashed the whole thing and sort of discredited this Black culture roller skating that had really invented this beautiful art form. So [Roll Train was] able to give our actors classes not only in how to roller skate, how to be safe, how to look amazing, the spirit they need to put into it — but also just to pay homage to the people who really invented it."

Clemons has been a part of the local theater scene for over a decade as a performer and he's recently started directing more productions. He says Xanadu is a full circle Skylight moment not only for him, but for the whole cast who are also "a group of artists that were raised in this building."

"I think the best directors I have ever worked with are the ones who really give me the freedom to take chances and to take risks and to feel comfortable in a piece," says Clemons. "Having the privilege to facilitate a room where artists can feel that free is the biggest and most rewarding part for me. And if I can make it a fun experience in the process all the better!"

The joyful experience of putting this show together is something Clemons is sure viewers will feel and experience for themselves.

"It is, on the surface level, fun, fun, fun. It is perfect for a girls night. It is perfect for a date night. If you just want to come by yourself and just get some joy to put in your pocket to share to somebody else... it's a rollicking good time and the fact that you're going to walk away, feeling inspired to chase after your own dreams, I just feel like you can't lose."

Xanadu is running now until Feb. 11 at the Skylight Music Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.