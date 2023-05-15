World Premiere Wisconsin festival aims to encourage pride & ownership of new local theater

On March 1, World Premiere Wisconsin (WPW) launched as an inaugural statewide festival. Its goal is to celebrate new plays and musicals from theaters of all sizes and scales across the state. WPW is "the brainchild" of Jennifer Uphoff Gray, the founding artistic director of Forward Theater Company in Madison, Wis., according to WPW festival producer Michael Cotey.

"We've been doing this kind of work in the state, presenting new work, being a real player on the American theater stage, but that kind of recognition for the kind of work we do here consistently hasn't been there," says Cotey. "And so the festival was started as a way of building relationships among theater makers in the state, but also raising our national awareness, and then encouraging the creation of new work for folks that maybe this isn't their usual programming."

With various levels of participation, it's estimated that nearly 50 new play projects will be produced over the course of the festival in over 20 Wisconsin communities — from the tip of Door County to the state line.

Erol Reyal / World Premiere Wisconsin Michael Cotey is the Festival Producer of World Premiere Wisconsin

Cotey hopes this first-of-its-kind collaboration not only celebrates Wisconsin's story, culture, and people but helps to inspire other communities who can look to their model for inspiration and break down the silos that can happen between different theater companies.

Another key aspect is encouraging new work, which can often challenge theater companies due to financial and production demands. Cotey says that WPW can provide a safety net for theaters, from college drama departments to long-established theaters, to take new risks.

Cotey believes these risks will pay off and encourage audiences to see a wider array of theater productions.

"When you’re seeing a World Premiere, you’re not just an audience member, you’re like an active participant in the making of it. Being the first to be there for a show — there’s some real ownership in that," he says.

World Premiere Wisconsin runs now until June 30. You can see a full calendar of the performances that are a part of the festival statewide here.