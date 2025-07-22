Willow Newell is the first Black Miss Wisconsin. Up next: Miss America

Twenty-two-year-old Racine native, Willow Newell, is the first Black woman to be named Miss Wisconsin.

Newell took home the crown in June. And in September, she’ll head to Orlando, Florida, to compete for Miss America.

Since she was a teen, Newell says she’s thought about which qualities embody a Miss America. She’s studied past winners’ interviews; she practiced her walk and poses. And she comes from a family of performers.

Newell started competing when she was 14 years old. She says the reality of her recent win is still setting in.

An extended conversation with Miss Wisconsin, Willow Newell. Listen • 18:39

"I still wake up every morning and can't believe that it actually happened just because I worked for it for so long," Newell says.

"You always have the goal of winning the crown; sometimes it doesn't always end up that way. There were times where I competed as a teenager and as an adult and would get first runner-up or not win the title or not even place, and so having the moment where I actually really made my dreams come true is such an honor," Newell adds.

She says she didn't win the competition alone; she's grateful for the people that supported her along the way.

The first Miss America pageant was held in 1921. The competition didn’t have a Black contestant until 1970. And a Black woman wouldn’t win until 1984.