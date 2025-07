In his final show, Chancellor Mark Mone talks to WUWM’s General Manager David Lee about how UWM has evolved during his 11 years as chancellor and 25 years on faculty. What’s changed? UWM has achieved national recognition for its research, access to education, and community engagement. What hasn’t changed? Our students’ grit, work ethic and determination. David wraps up the show with a heartfelt goodbye for Chancellor Mone.