Chancellor’s retrospective: An inside look

Throughout Chancellor Mark Mone’s 11 years as leader of UW-Milwaukee, his wife, Sara Swanson, witnessed all the ups and downs while managing her own career as a professor of neurology and division chief of neuropsychology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. In this show, WUWM’s General Manager David Lee interviews the couple about their best memories, most daunting obstacles and biggest surprises. In a rare moment, Mark and Sara share what it’s been like to watch each other grow throughout their careers.