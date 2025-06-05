© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

Chancellor’s retrospective: An inside look

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone (upper right) Sara Swanson, a professor of neurology and division chief of neuropsychology at the Medical College of Wisconsin (upper left) and WUWM’s General Manager/President David Lee (bottom).
Throughout Chancellor Mark Mone’s 11 years as leader of UW-Milwaukee, his wife, Sara Swanson, witnessed all the ups and downs while managing her own career as a professor of neurology and division chief of neuropsychology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. In this show, WUWM’s General Manager David Lee interviews the couple about their best memories, most daunting obstacles and biggest surprises. In a rare moment, Mark and Sara share what it’s been like to watch each other grow throughout their careers.

UWM Chancellor's Report
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  