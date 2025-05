Every alumnus has their own UWM story. In this show, Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM’s General Manager David Lee talk to three alumni: Dr. Gale Klappa, chairman of the board for WEC Energy Group; Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO Of Greater Milwaukee Urban League; and Regent Héctor Colón, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan. Each of them came to UWM at different points in their lives and went on to achieve great success.