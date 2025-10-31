'Catastrophic': Government shutdown slashes food assistance, 2 Head Start programs in WI

When the government shuts down, it’s children who lose the most.

Households with children make up 60% of food assistance recipients. Federal funds also power free childcare for parents working low-wage jobs.

When those benefits expire on Oct. 31, millions of parents will have more challenges feeding and caring for their children.

In Milwaukee County, 125,000 children benefitted from SNAP food assistance at some point last year. That’s half of all the children who live in the county.

After Nov. 1, the federal Department of Agriculture says it won’t have the money to pay $8 billion in food stamp benefits. The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.

The USDA says it won’t tap into its $6 billion contingency fund to cover November benefits.

MPS provides free breakfasts, lunches for Milwaukee students

Dr. Brenda Cassellius, the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, says district leaders are preparing to feed more children than normal in November.

Cassellius explained how they’ll do that.

“At MPS, more than 80% of our students are considered economically disadvantaged," she said at a press conference earlier this week. "We serve free breakfast and lunches every day to our students. Our after-school programs also through the Rec program serve dinner as well. For many students, these are the only meals that they can access, and if food benefits expire, we expect that number to grow.”

In response to the shutdown, Cassellius joined other city leaders in announcing that Milwaukee is launching a city and county-wide food drive.

You can find information on how to donate to the food drive or how to receive assistance here.

Two Head Start programs in WI to close due to government shutdown

Food isn’t the only area of uncertainty.

Two Wisconsin Head Start programs are also set to shut down after Nov. 1. That will affect care for around 275 children in Southwest Wisconsin and Sheboygan County, according to information released Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers.

Head Start programs provide childcare and more for families earning under around $40,000 per year. They’re funded by federal grants staggered throughout the year, which means more Head Start programs in Wisconsin will be affected if the shutdown continues into December.

“At a time when working families are already struggling to make ends meet and access basic food necessities, we should be focused on keeping Head Start and child care center doors open and making sure child care is affordable so parents and loved ones can stay in our workforce," Gov. Evers wrote in a news release.

"Each day Republicans in Congress continue this shutdown and refuse to work across the aisle to get the federal government back to work, the more we will see the direct consequences on Wisconsin’s kids, families, seniors, veterans, and so many others across our state,” he said.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM A Head Start classroom at the Child & Family Excellence Center in Waukesha on May 23, 2025.. The center was forced to close in January 2025 for five days after the Trump administration froze funding to the Head Start program.

Jennie Mauer is the executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association. She says losing both Head Start and food assistance programs leaves the most vulnerable families at risk if the shutdown doesn’t end.

“Thousands and thousands of children are going to suffer in our state with a pause in SNAP benefits," she says. "So not just thinking about the impacts on these two Head start programs. It’s really going to be catastrophic.”

Buying groceries and finding childcare was already difficult for Milwaukee families.

Dysfunction 800 miles away in Washington is about to make that far worse.

If you or someone you know needs help buying food during the shutdown, visit the city of Milwaukee health department website for information about the citywide food drive.