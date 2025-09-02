'A magical day': Milwaukee-area students are back to school after challenging summer

If the first day of school around Milwaukee were to be summed up in one word, that word would be... loud!

Students danced and waved as they got off the bus and funneled through a balloon arch at Browning Elementary School on the city’s northwest side. Speakers blared music and teachers rang bells to welcome students back.

Ringing one of those bells was longtime educator and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who joined State Superintendent Jill Underly and Milwaukee Public Schools’ new Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in welcoming students to school.

“It’s a magical day. I’ve been doing this for 49 years and every year I do, it’s a really special occasion," Evers says.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM From left, MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, Gov. Tony Evers and Browning School principal Raymond Unanka walk into the school yard on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 on the first day of school.

MPS schools face lead paint crisis, newfound asbestos and one mercury spill

But Tuesday marked the finish line of an incredibly challenging summer for MPS.

Crews worked 12-hour days to paint and seal toxic lead paint in elementary schools. Two dozen schools were impacted by historic flooding, and teams found harmful asbestos in another dozen schools.

Families at Riverside University High School found out on Monday that a mercury spill would cause their students to miss the first day of school while the toxic chemical was cleaned up. Superintendent Cassellius says that thermometers broke in a classroom during cleanup, sending mercury into the space.

“The only school outstanding right now is Riverside, which we had a chemical spill that we are cleaning up. (We're) hoping to get the crews all finished by today so that they can return back to school tomorrow," MPS Superintendent Cassellius says. "But nobody is being relocated in terms of a full school.”

Cassellius hit the road Tuesday and toured multiple schools, including Browning Elementary and Pulaski High School. Because she started the job in March, this is the start to her first full school year as superintendent.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM Students learns the classroom rules in their Spanish class on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 at Pulaski High School in Milwaukee.

The superintendent highlighted that MPS received more than $30 million in funding this summer that was previously withheld by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction due to financial reporting failures.

Flanked by State Superintendent Jill Underly, Cassellius said Tuesday that she expects the last $8 million from the state to be released in the coming days. Those funds will be used to provide special education services.

Teachers and students excited for the year ahead

Still, there are bright spots. Literally.

Margaret Curly, a second grade teacher at Browning, wore her signature patent silver leather stilettos for the start of her 36th year teaching. She says it’s the kids that keep her coming back and wearing her heels.

“That’s the beauty of working with children. Every day’s a new day. Every minute is a new minute. Every hour is a new hour," Curly says. "That’s the great thing about working with children. They’re very resilient. It keeps us young.”

Katherine Kokal / WUWM Young students play basketball before school at Browning Elementary School in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

Others were more muted about the experience.

Amanah Hassan is starting 4-year-old Kindergarten at Browning this year. Her mother Ashley says she was up all night excited for the first day and specifically, her new mermaid backpack.

But when a stranger with a microphone asked her for details, this mermaid seemed to prefer her seashell.

When I asked her how she's feeling about the first day of school, Hassan says "good." When I reply to ask if she's nervous or excited, she simply responds, "yes."

She then pivots in her sparkly pink tennis shoes to take it all in. For Hassan and more than 60,000 students across MPS, class is officially back in session.