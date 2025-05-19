© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee arts funding: Competing institutions, shrinking pie

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:07 AM CDT
The United Performing Arts Fund, or UPAF, supports over a dozen local arts organizations to the tune of several million dollars per year.

But in an era when Wisconsin has consistently ranked near the bottom in per capita arts spending nationwide — and with ticket sales declining since the COVID-19 pandemic — infighting over this funding has become more intense. Milwaukee Magazine’s Arts and Culture Editor Evan Musil has an article in this month’s issue on the battle over UPAF’s funding. He joins Lake Effect’s Sam Woods for a conversation about the state of arts funding in Milwaukee.

