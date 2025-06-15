A few years back, I named Mazda’s CX-30 my Zoomie Car of the Year, and while it has changed very little since 2021, it remains an exceptional — and quick — small SUV.

Why exceptional?

Let’s start with the powertrain. While the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder offers reasonable power at 191 horses, the tested CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus is a pocket rocket. That’s because it adds a turbo that boosts power to 227 horses and a crackling 310 pound-feet of torque, while connected to a six-speed automatic that includes an effective Sport mode toggle on the console. Most small SUVs are happy to deliver less — unless you pay to move up to a luxury nameplate.

1 of 6 — mazda cx30 left front.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — mazda cx30 profile.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — mazda cx30 nose.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — mazda cx30 left rear.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — mazda cx30 tail.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — mazda cx30 hatch.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

For instance, the sporty Subaru Crosstrek delivers 152 horsepower, the VW Taos 174, and the Kia Niro hybrid just 139. Jump up to a Lexus UX hybrid and the horsepower edges up to 196 — same as the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid. In the gas-only luxury segment, BMW’s X1 belts out 241 horses and the Mercedes-Benz GLA hits 221. Both will cost you a lot more than a Mazda CX-30.

Handling is another Mazda strong point. Folks with a bit of marketing memory will recall Mazda’s Zoom-Zoom tagline. The insinuation — and it was right on — was that Mazdas handled like sports cars, or nearly. The steering here is heavier than most small cars, crossovers and SUVs. But that’s because turn-in to corners is crisper and way more fun. The Taos may come closest to the Mazda, but with a lighter wheel feel.

AWD is standard too, so traction is good in wet or snow, plus there’s eight inches of ground clearance if, per chance, you sneak off road just a smidge.

Ride is equally sporty, meaning firm. While some may find it overly taut, I consider it well-controlled with reasonable damping to take the edge off any harshness.

Braking, too, is on the sporty side with four-wheel discs, the fronts being vented. Stops are crisp and quick — something I tested seriously at Road America during our Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) rally in May.

So, performance pushes the CX-30 beyond the competition unless it’s luxury leaning.

1 of 2 — mazda cx30 dash.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — mazda cx30 interior.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Yet inside the Mazda (this one was Aero Gray Metallic), you’ll swear you’ve slipped into an entry-level luxury SUV. Seats are leather-trimmed and gray to match the blah exterior color, with a brown-over-black dash with soft brown door armrests and insert trim. That brown on the dash wraps into the door trim, creating a stylish look.

Dash and door handle trim is satin chrome, and Mazda includes a leather-wrapped gear shift knob and steering wheel. Just wish the wheel was a racier flat-bottomed number. I know that’s my thing, but really, why not?

Seats are well-shaped and the surface feels soft and smooth — again, more of a luxury feel than you’ll find in most mid-range crossovers. For the record, the entry-level CX-30 has cloth seats, the next level up gets leatherette, and the Premium and Premium Plus feature real leather.

Front seats are powered and have two memory settings for the driver’s seat and a power lumbar. Front seats also are heated, as is the steering wheel in the Premium Plus.

Head and legroom are good up front and moderate in back. As noted in an earlier review, if a driver or front-seat passenger is tall and needs to put their seat well back, foot and legroom becomes tight in back. Cargo room is decent behind the split fold-down rear seats, and the hatch is powered.

Dash layout is clean and attractive, with a fair-size infotainment screen that’s tucked into an indent atop the dash’s center. It’s a touchscreen, but there’s still the clunky console knob that controls some functions. Standard too are dual climate controls, a small sunroof, a handy 360-degree backup camera, and a wireless phone charger — now standard.

Solid safety systems are standard too, including front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, blind-spot warning, lane departure and smart cruise control. Mazda upgrades its navigation system so there’s live traffic info, and the system can now be updated over the air. The info system is Alexa compatible now too.

1 of 2 — mazda cx30 rear seat.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — mazda cx30 interior2.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Other goodies include a fine 12-speaker Bose stereo system that rocks and is easily heard as the cockpit is quieter than most small SUVs, although there is some tire noise from the SUV’s 18-inchers.

Gas mileage is good too with this efficient Skyactiv-G turbo 4-cylinder. I got 27.4 mpg and the Mazda is rated 22 mpg city and 30 highway. I was a little heavier on highway miles this time.

So, pricing?

Value is another strong point, starting at the base level’s $26,415 price, including delivery and remember all trims include AWD. There are seven other trim levels ranging from the Select Sport model at $28,070 up to the tested Turbo Premium Plus that list at $38,370. The tester added the gray paint for $450 (better choice Soul Red at $595!) and rear bumper guards for $135 to end at $38,955.

That’s not much for this much fun.

Note too that the CX-30 is assembled in Salamanca, Mexico, so could be affected by proposed tariffs. Most of its competitors will be too. One might consider the Subaru Crosstrek, VW Taos, and Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid and Kia Niro hybrids to stay in that $35k to $40k price range. #mama25sr

FAST STATS: 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo, Premium Plus

Hits: Excellent turbo power, responsive handling, plus AWD. Sporty looks, leather-trimmed seats, luxurious look/feel interior, big screen, sunroof, heated steering wheel and front seats, 360-camera, smart cruise and solid safety systems, Bose stereo, comfy supportive front seats, power hatch and wireless charger. High value and fun factor.

Misses: Still features old console-controlled info screen, ride on firm side, but well-controlled. A flat-bottom steering wheel would seem appropriate and Soul Red is a better color than any gray.

Made in: Salamanca, Mexico

Engine: 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G I4, turbo, 227 hp/310 torque

Transmission: SkyActiv-drive 6-speed, automatic w/Sport mode

Weight: 3,527 lbs.

Wheelbase: 104.4 in.

Length: 173 in.

Cargo: 20.2 - 45.2 cu.ft.

MPG: 22/30

MPG: 27.4 (tested)

Base Price: $38,370 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $37,641

Options:

Aero Gray paint, $450

Rear bumper guards, stainless, $135

Test vehicle: $38,955

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com