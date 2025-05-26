2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD review

Not often does my wife declare her desire to own one of the 50 or so test vehicles I drive in a year, but that changed this week with the Genesis GV60, a spiffy crossover EV.

It didn’t hurt that the new GV60 was the top-line Performance AWD model bathed in a beautiful silvery blue paint scheme that shimmered in our driveway. The brilliant color is known as Hanauma (a Hawaiian by) Mint and adds $650 to the bottom line.

1 of 5 — gv60 left front.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — gv60 right profile.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — gv60 left profile.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD left profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — gv60 nose.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — gv60 left rear.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But that was just what caught her eye along with the future-forward rounded exterior design that makes the GV60 stand out from many crossovers. It was the stylish and comfortable hush-quiet interior that oozed luxury from every pore of its Nappa leather seats and velvety soft microfiber suede headliner, pillars and door panels.

The fact that we were getting about a 15% charge overnight on our mid-century modern 110-volt circuit (equivalent to about 30 miles of charge) was just fine too. Ultimately, we’d be wanting more than the maximum 252-mile range, but for our city and suburban wanderings this was perfect.

Oh, you can get nearly 300 miles of range but that necessitates dropping down to the entry-level Standard GV60 with just one electric motor, rear-drive, and a much more modest 225 horsepower. The tested Performance model, in addition to including AWD, packs two permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors with 77.4 kWh of battery power to create 429 instantaneous horsepower.

What that means is neck stretching acceleration that puts a lot of sports cars to shame, if that’s what you’re into. But wait, there’s more!

That’s right, Genesis goes full-on fun with a yellow Boost button on the steering wheel that once punched provides this sporty crossover more … wait for it … BOOST, as in 54 more horsepower for 10 seconds. That burst of juice tops out at 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Crazy!

My wife is ho-hum on the power, but that’s the part I liked.

So, power is more than generous, and handling is quick and on the sporty side, too, for a crossover. All those batteries underneath the cockpit means a vehicle that’s well planted and corners well. Forget body roll in this, and most EVs. Ride is a little firm, but mostly comfortable thanks to the GV60’s lengthy, 114.2-inch wheelbase and electronically controlled suspension.

Genesis also offers three drive modes controlled via another button on the steering wheel. Normal is what you’ll want mostly, but Sport firms up steering effort and makes stoplight getaways even more entertaining. Eco will stretch battery life, which has its place in any EV. I was impressed that even in Normal mode a 30-mile drive that included highway and suburban driving only sucked down 10% of my battery life.

Inside, as I said, is what sold my wife on this Genesis and likely will sell anyone who appreciates style and comfort.

1 of 2 — gv60 dash.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — gv60 interior.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The dash and doors featured a gray over cream design with the microsuede door inserts softening and enriching the interior’s feel. Textured chrome door armrests and controls and satin chrome door releases and buttons, climate control surround and steering wheel stalks create a jeweled look. A textured chrome console and dash facing further enhance the youthful vibe.

Seats were a soft creamy Nappa leather and the steering wheel’s leather wrap matches that color.

Another win, the seats are well shaped with good hip and lower back support. Naturally they are powered for easy adjustment, including power cushion extensions that aid taller drivers and passengers. There’s even an Ergo motion setting for the driver to help keep him or her alert and comfy on longer drives.

As in other Hyundai and Kia vehicles, the upscale Genesis melds dual screens into one smooth package spread across the dash with easy to use buttons below or touchscreen functions. There’s also a redundant control knob on the console, but that’s not really needed and can be confused initially with the fancy rotating gear shift selector.

This got all of us auto geeks talking a couple years ago when the GV60 debuted as this orb is cool and colorful too, glowing light red at night. But this crystal ball shifter rotates once the car is started to provide a more easily gripped crystal knob for shifting. Gimmick? Certainly, but fun and impresses any new passenger.

Below the screen are toggles for climate control temperature settings, plus buttons to select the radio, map, navigation, etc. That’s easy to find and use as are the heated and cooled front seat buttons and heated steering wheel control on the console.

There’s also a roller at the front of the console to change radio channels on the info screen, plus one for volume. Another volume toggle is on the steering wheel. I found myself occasionally brushing that roller on the console though and getting a sound blast from the radio when I started the GV60, so beware.

The back seat is plenty roomy for adults and includes heated seats and manual sunshades for the side windows. Trunk space is generous, and the rear seats split and fold down for carrying longer items. There’s even a tiny frunk in front, a common feature on EVs as there’s no big ol’ internal combustion engine to house up there.

As range is always a concern for EVs until the U.S. puts charging infrastructure in place, the GV60 wisely includes an EV charging station locator within the info screen. It found quite a few one-offs in our area at dealerships, while multiple charger public locations are still rare.

A couple other items of note include a facial recognition system in the GV60’s B-pillar that a driver can program to allow quick entry without a key. This is the only vehicle I’ve tested that offers such a system and it was the first, says Genesis, to offer it. Inside there’s a fingerprint reader too, although carrying a fob is still easier than all that.

A key card is a $30 option if you prefer.

Note too that with the proper socket one can also, in an emergency, charge another EV with this EV.

1 of 2 — gv60 rear seat.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — gv60 door panel.jpg 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The Performance trim also comes with a power tilt/telescope steering wheel and B&O premium stereo system. All trims include a wireless phone charger just in front of the center console’s storage box. It will warn you too if you leave your phone there after shutting down the vehicle.

Overhead is a large panoramic sunroof and shade, but the roof is solid, so does not open.

Meanwhile, safety systems are well represented here with all the goodies one now expects, including a lane-centering feature for its smart cruise control.

Depending on where the tariff yo-yo stops, the GV60 could be affected as it’s made in South Korea. However, currently the tested GV60 Performance starts at $71,250 including delivery and with just the paint upgrade and a key card as options this ended at $71,930.

One could drop down to either the rear-drive Standard trim starting at $53,700 or upgrade a bit to the Advanced trim with AWD for $62,250.

That’s luxury pricing to be sure and explains why my wife and I may want a GV60, but will need to lower our expectations next time we’re shopping for new wheels.

FAST STATS: 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD

Hits: Excellent styling inside and out, rocket power w/Boost button, quick handling, luxury yet firm ride, and AWD. Stylish yet simple dash, big dual 1-piece screens, crystal sphere shifter, face recognition entry, heated/cooled and supportive front seats, heated rear seats, 3 drive modes, sunroof w/shade, premium safety systems, B&O stereo, power tilt/telescope and heated wheel. Wireless phone charger w/left behind alert.

Misses: Range limited to 252 miles, redundant info screen knob competes with shifter on console, sunroof doesn’t open, radio volume roller on console easy to bump, cost.

Made in: Ulsan So. Korea

Power: 2 permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors w/77/4 kWh battery, 429 hp/516 torque

Range: 252 mi. (as tested)

Transmission: 1-speed reduction gear

Weight: 4,890 lbs.

Wheelbase: 114.2 in.

Length: 177.8 in.

Cargo: 24-54.7 cu.ft.

Tow: 2,000 lbs.

MPGe: 97/82

Base Price: $71,250 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $69,953

Major Options:

Hanauma Mint paint, $650

NFC Key card, $30

Test vehicle: $71,930

Sources: Genesis, www.kbb.com