2025 Subaru WRX tS review

Aging, after a certain point, is a process of slowing down, synapsis engaging more like a well-chilled jar of honey flows.

While we remember faster earlier times, if we’re honest with ourselves (something that comes easier with age) we can admit that neck-straining speed is for the young, those with faster reflexes and more toned abs and glutes.

Such thoughts can be (and were) stirred by a milestone birthday as you’re quickly running through gears of a slick 6-speed manual transmission linked to a howling 271-horsepower turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer 4-cylinder. All that neatly wrapped up inside a handsome Sapphire Blue Pearl rally car.

If only I had been on a race track.

1 of 7 — wrx front left.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS front left Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — wrx overview.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — wrx nose.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — wrx profile.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — wrx right rear.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — wrx tail.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — wrx trunk.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS trunk Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But no such luck, those performance rated low-profile Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires were squeegeeing on damp city streets and county highways as the always entertaining Subaru WRX rally wannabe leapt up to highway speeds. Well, not in the city, but on highway on-ramps. Traction naturally was primo due to Subaru’s standard AWD, something most its competitors don’t offer.

As WRX sprints into its 30s it’s not slowing down, nor would its fans want that, and neither would I. That’s because as brutish as its power can seem, there’s a refinement and fun factor with a WRX that few other compact sedans or hatchbacks can offer, at least for the price.

Nope, you can have a lot of fun with a WRX, based on Subaru’s fine and constantly improving Impreza platform, for well shy of $50 grand. In fact, the entry-level Premium trim starts at $36,920 and still packs the same engine and AWD system found on the tested tS (means tuned by STI, Subaru’s performance arm). Pardon the minutia, but the tS trim replaces last year’s TR (track ready) trim.

The tS and GT models are the top-level WRX models, both listing at $46,875, but tS delivers the sportier and more entertaining 6-speed manual transmission while the GT substitutes an automatic that other testers say is actually faster from 0-60 mph. But a good portion of the WRX’s fun (despite a person’s age) comes via the joy of manually shifting, right?

Much like I said of the TR reviewed last year, the tS is not for the weak.

As with the former TR, the tS adds high-performance gold-caliper (6-piston front, 2-piston rear) Brembo brakes and large drilled discs for racer-like stoppage. In fact, those are slightly bigger than before with 13.4-inch discs up front and 12.8-inch discs in back.

So WRX’s stop and go equipment are primo, along with the re-tuned steering that makes it handle more like a racer than a grocery getter. This is not your dad’s Accord.

That steering can be made racer tight, too, by adjusting WRX’s electronically controlled adaptive dampers via the STI-tuned Drive Mode Select, easily engaged via a button on the steering wheel. Tap that button for any of five drive modes, but note the car automatically defaults to the Sport setting when the ignition is turned off because it knows what “most” buyers want.

1 of 2 — wrx dash.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — wrx interior.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Happy news for us senior citizens who still need a dopamine rush once in a while but still enjoy a confortable ride. There’s an Individual mode that allows the driver, via the big 12.3-inch info screen to adjust the steering, suspension, power and Eyesight (safety system) modes. So, one can go with Sport or Sport+ for high-end performance on everything but suspension. This helps smooth out the ride for oldsters.

Warning, for those beyond 50, even in Comfort mode the suspension is still rather stiff, just not as punishing as in other modes.

While performance defines the WRX its looks remain milder than some might imagine if you remember the picnic-table sized spoiler the Impreza WRX balanced on the trunk lid years ago. There’s a subtle trunk lid spoiler here, but sporty satin gray finish wheels and red WRX badging to enhance its smooth exterior design.

Subaru does add a giant functional hood scoop that visually lets observers know this small sedan is not to be toyed with.

The interior is what got some notice from friends and neighbors as the tS touts black and bright blue suede and faux leather seats and black over bright blue door panels. There’s even some fake carbon fiber trim on the doors and gun metal gray trim on the dash’s face. The black dash portions include more bright blue in the form of stitching that also enlivens the leather-wrap on the flat-bottom steering wheel.

Others noted the race-inspired Recaro seats that wrap around the front seat occupants to assure they don’t budge if the car is maxing out at its 145 mph top speed. Save it for the track!

While those seats hug like grandma at Christmas, shorter drivers and passengers should be aware the side bolsters can sneak up into arm pits, so not real comfy for a long ride. Folks 5-foot-5 or taller don’t seem to be so bothered.

Down low are aluminum-clad pedals and remember there are three here due to the manual transmission. Oh, and it still has long throws, which can deliver a big sense of power shifting, but do require more effort than say the nifty short throws of a Mazda Miata.

1 of 3 — wrx seats.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS seats Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — wrx rear seat.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — wrx door panel.jpg 2025 Subaru WRX tS door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Note too that the driver’s seat is fully powered, but the passenger’s seat is manual, saving a little weight, always a concern in a racer.

I’ve said this before, but I’m still not a big fan of the huge vertical info screen Subaru uses in most of its models. It’s not so easy to use while driving as there’s an overload of information on it, plus the screen is excellent at reflecting the sun, so sometimes can be blinding. Better news, sightlines are good in WRX with Subaru still designing in a space between the A-pillar and side mirrors.

Subaru’s standard EyeSight safety system is a help too. It includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure monitoring, and more.

Naturally the ignition is push-button (red) and there’s a power release for the trunk lid, both on the dash and on the key fob. Audiophiles will appreciate the standard 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with its 504-watt amp.

What there isn’t is a sunroof and wireless phone charger, although plenty of USB plugs. I would think a charger would be standard by now, especially in a car that aims at younger buyers.

Gas mileage is reflective of the WRX’s power rated at just 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway. But I managed 26.2 mpg in a mix of the two, better than previous experiences. Sadly, premium petrol is preferred, but one can skimp on occasion and not upset the computer settings much. Lower octane equals less power.

Just a reminder that pricing is attractive considering the potential performance, ranging from $37k to $47k, but few competitors include AWD standard. Only the Volkswagen Golf R includes AWD while other would-be racers, such as the Golf GTi, VW Jetta GLi, Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai Elantra N and Toyota GR Corolla, do not.

Age has its privileges, including enjoying speed and quick handling. Just give us a more plush Buick-oriented ride.

FAST STATS: 2025 Subaru WRX tS

Hits: Rally car power and handling, plus standard AWD, 6-speed manual shifter, improved brakes. Super comfy supportive heated Recaro seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, big info screen, stylish hood scoop, power release trunk, fake carbon fiber trim, good sight lines and standard safety equipment

Misses: Stiff ride, noisy exhaust, no sunroof, no wireless phone charger, long-throw shifter, and big touchscreen both reflects and is not easy to adjust while driving. Prefers premium fuel.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo 4-cylinder boxer, 271 hp /258 torque

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Weight: 3,450* lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.2 in.

Length: 183.8 in.

Cargo: 13 cu.ft.

MPG: 19/26

MPG: 26.2 (tested)

Base Price: $46,875 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $43,910

Major Options: None

Test vehicle: $46,875

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com

*Car & Driver