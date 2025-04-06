2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD review

No matter how cute or petit a vehicle is when it enters the U.S. auto market, it’ll expand over the years, not unlike a person’s waistline after hitting middle age.

Case in point, and it’s still cute, is Hyundai’s Kona subcompact crossover.

1 of 8 — kona left front1.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD front left Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — kona right front.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD right front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — kona overview.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — kona profile.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — kona nose.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — kona left rear.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — kona tail.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — kona hatch.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Last iteration it grew a bit longer and added some horsepower. Now, for 2025 it’s a full six inches longer and its wheelbase grows 2.3 inches compared with the 2022 model I had tested. Naturally pricing continues to expand along with the Kona’s waistline, up $3,600 from the previous tester, also a Limited with AWD.

Don’t let that sticker creep scare you off though, Kona is still a high-value hatch, especially at its lower priced trim levels. A base front-drive SE lists at $25,900 while $1,500 more gets you AWD. Four other trims fill the gap to the tested top-level Limited, which is still on wink and nod terms with your budget, starting at $34,795.

This sunshine bright tester hit just $35,475 after adding carpeted floor mats ($210) and eye-melting Neoteric Yellow paint ($470). Trust me, with this paint scheme you’ll KNOW where your car is in any crowded parking lot.

Styling helps set off the Kona nearly as much, ok, maybe not as much, as the paint job. Hyundai features slim lightbars front and rear to give this a clean, futuristic look that is less chunky and trucky than some of its competitors.

That carries over to the simple modern almost Scandinavian design of Kona’s interior, too.

Functionally, power still comes from the same 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 as in previous models. That creates 190 horsepower and a 195-torque rating so it’ll scoot away from a stoplight faster than most SUVs and trucks. Shifts are smooth from the 8-speed automatic too. Note that the entry-level Konas feature just a 147-horse 2.0-liter I4.

Meanwhile, the handling is light and responsive, not quite on terms with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio I tested recently, but still nimble and fun. Parking in tight spots is a breeze.

Three drive modes give a driver some options too, with Sport adding a little more get-up-and-go along with stiffer steering, all adjusted via a console-mounted dial. Normal mode is fine for everyday driving as acceleration is decent for city drive-abouts. A Snow mode is a further option.

1 of 2 — kona dash.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — kona interior.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Even with its now longer wheelbase the Kona’s ride is still relatively firm. While a fine highway cruiser the bumps on crumbling pavement are well noted. The crossover features 19-inch tires and wheels.

AWD, a $1,500 add-on across Kona trims, gives the small crossover steady footing that’s helpful in our slippery climate. Folks in warmer climates can likely save that expense.

Surprisingly too for a subcompact crossover the interior is fairly quiet, not much road or wind noise, making Kona feel a bit more upscale than its price tag would insinuate. That helps set it apart from some competitors too.

The Limited trim also added a power hatch, something one likely wouldn’t expect at this price point. Plus there’s a rear window wiper there too, a major win in winter.

Inside, the tested Kona featured gray fake leather seats trimmed in cloth, with a matching gray soft-touch material used also on door panels. The upper dash is black with the lower portion gray, including a small shelf on the passenger’s side. There’s a handsome brushed chrome trim on the dash facing and under the wide one-piece dual info and instrument screens.

The Limited adds a power driver’s seat while the front passenger’s seat remains manually adjusted. However, both seats are heated and cooled, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel offers two heat settings. Again, this is a bit more content than some competitors offer, even in their top trims.

Kona also includes a wireless phone charger in the console under the info screen and climate controls. Wisely Hyundai goes with actual buttons (remember those?) for all those climate controls (dual too and rear air vents) making them easy to use even when a driver is wearing gloves. They also preclude a driver from futzing with a screen while constantly looking for the proper climate settings, or even to find the controls.

There’s a sunroof overhead too and a fine Bose sound system to give the Limited a more upscale feel.

1 of 3 — kona rear seat.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — kona door panel.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — kona screen n controls.jpg 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD screen and controls Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Seats are comfortable too, gone are the over-hard Kona seats of the past and headroom is good front and rear. If the driver and front passenger are moderate in height there’s good legroom in back too, but with a taller person sliding the front seat back most of the way foot and legroom are at a premium.

Kona is well suited for safety equipment including lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning and camera screens that light up on the dash whenever a turn signal is engaged. There are parking sensors, safe exit warning, a driver attention warning and rear cross-traffic assist among others.

Smart cruise control? Yep, also heated side mirrors, automatic lights, a surround view monitor, ambient lighting, and proximity key.

Kona gets decent gas mileage too, but not quite as good as earlier models. This one is rated 24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. I got 26.5 and had managed 27 mpg in my previous drive when the Kona was rated 27/32, again with AWD. Not sure why the drop off in EPA ratings, but a bigger car means a few hundred pounds more in weight too.

Finally, consider too that Hyundai builds the Kona in South Korea, currently one of the countries not being hit with additional tariffs. So Kona pricing may remain more stable over the next few months than some competitors. Additionally, it’s cousin, the Kia Niro would be another choice and offers both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid model.

Kona now offers an electric version too that I’ll hope to evaluate separately. The Kona EV has a range of 200 to 261 miles and a price tag ranging from $34,270 to $42,445 making it one of the least costly EVs on the market.

Other worthy competitors include the likes of Chevrolet’s amazing front-wheel-drive Trax or AWD Trailblazer, and Mazda’s sporty CX-30.

FAST STATS: 2025 Hyundai Kona Limited AWD

Hits: Sharp looks and colorful with peppy engine, good handling, AWD, 3 drive modes, and quiet interior. Fine big dual screens, smart cruise control, sunroof, wireless phone charger, hatch with wiper, heated and cooled seats, good sight lines and good mpg. High value.

Misses: Ride a bit stiff, rear seat legroom tight if front seat is pushed back.

Made in: Ulsan, South Korea

Engine: 1.6-liter turbo I4, 190 hp/195 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 3,450 lbs.*

Wheelbase: 104.7 in.

Length: 171.3 in.

Cargo: 26-63.7 cu.ft.

MPG: 24/29

MPG: 26.5 (tested)

Base Price: $34,795 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $33,491

Major Options:

Neoteric Yellow paint, $470

Carpeted floor mats, $210

Test vehicle: $35,475

Sources: Hyundai, www.kbb.com, *Car & Driver