2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition review

Unless you just enjoy trips to the gas station, why consider a three-row SUV instead of a minivan? Ego?

Well, if you can set that aside you’ll certainly be a bit richer and likely glad you joined the minivan market as the family will love their years in a roomy van. Teen ego may force you to move on at some point, but for now thank Toyota for constantly improving its Sienna minivan, now with foot-activated sliding side doors.

This week’s was the XLE AWD Woodland Edition just a notch below the ultimate upscale Platinum.

Like any SUV that’ll seat 6 to 8 folks and touts AWD, the Woodland Edition sits a little higher with 6.9 inches of ground clearance, presumably so one could at least tow a light camper or boat (3,500 lb. max) off pavement to a campsite, lake or stream. There are plenty of other trims that are front-drive but offer AWD for about $1,000. So, you needn’t go all the way to the Woodland if your budget is more limited due to all those sneakers and athletic gear the kids require.

More on pricing in a bit.

1 of 7 — sienna right front unedited.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition right front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — sienna profile2.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — sienna profile1.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — sienna nose (1).jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — sienna left rear.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — sienna tail (1).jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — sienna hatch.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But aside from the fancy new hands-free side doors your financial adviser needs to know that all Siennas are hybrid. That means they will go a ways between gas station visits. Range here is 630 miles, or two to three times the amount of an all-electric. I just tested the Volkswagen ID.Buzz last week and its range in the cold topped out at 190 miles, although it’s rated at 230, but in warm weather.

The Sienna’s 2.5-liter I4 hybrid system delivers 245 horsepower, but a modest 176 pound-feet of torque. That’s plenty for around town, and I managed 29.4 mpg in a mix of driving. But Sienna AWD is rated at 34 mpg city and 36 highway. Last time I tested (in much warmer weather) I got 37.6 mpg.

Getting on the freeway or quick acceleration requires a bit of patience. Like many hybrids with CVTs this groans a lot under heavy acceleration, but no worse than my Subaru Outback’s boxer engine, and the gas mileage is better, so you’ll be saving some coin each week to take the sting out of not having to engage in whiplash-inducing acceleration.

Oh, there’s a drive mode toggle on the console to allow a shift to Sport mode that helps hasten the stroll from zero to 60 some, but still there’s the drone. Normal mode is what I used most of the week, but Eco is there to stretch gas consumption further.

Ride is among the best for minivans, relatively smooth with just some jostle on the worst streets. Still much better than in most SUVs. Handling? Well, it’s a large minivan so fairly slow steering, but easy to control and stay between highway lanes even on a windy day.

Braking is primo though, with vented discs front and rear.

1 of 3 — sienna dash (1).jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — sienna interior (1).jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — sienna console.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition console Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside the Sienna has been freshened and certainly meets all major family needs. It’s roomy, in fact the third-row seats have the most legroom of any minivan. One can also get a bench middle seat to enable the Toyota to carry eight passengers, something few SUVs offer.

This handsome metallic green Sienna had captain’s chairs in the second row (they slide up to 25 inches), so would seat seven. Toyota has a little less cargo room than a few competitors, but still a huge cargo crater behind row three with 34 cubic feet of space. The manual row three seats will split and fold down or flip forward and then pull back down into the cavernous cargo hold to create 75 cubic feet of space. Just be forewarned that the seats, especially the wider left seat, is mighty heavy to pull back and lower into the cargo hold. Might want a second person to help give it a push, a good kid job.

No flash for styling up front, but comfy power black leather seats, a black dash with brown stitching and more on the armrests and leather-clad steering wheel. There’s satin chrome trim on the dash and doors along with a textured black gloss trim on the armrests and console.

New though is the infotainment system and 12.3-inch touchscreen, both easy to use and see. There’s also great side visibility here too as Toyota leaves an open space between the A-pillar and side mirrors to aid in viewing oncoming side traffic.

Everything just seems logical and simple to use in Sienna. There are buttons for climate controls and the heated front seats. Too bad the seats aren’t also cooled, and a heated steering wheel is optional. That should be standard on this upscale model. But there is a 12-speaker JBL sound system to entertain the family.

There’s also a small sunroof overhead, something the tested ID.Buzz lacked, and like many vehicles now, Sienna offers a huge open storage area under the long console with its four cupholders and a covered storage box. There’s even an optional fridge and vacuum system available, although missing from the tester.

In back were overhead climate controls for row two passengers, and a roof-mounted fold-down entertainment screen with dual remotes. That’s great for keeping the youngsters occupied on a long trip, but costs $1,415 extra. Plus, with the screen down it partially blocks the driver’s rear view.

1 of 3 — sienna entertainment screen.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition entertainment screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — sienna row two.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition row 2 Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — sienna one seat down.jpg 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition one seat down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

I like Sienna’s open tray under the big info screen and that extends over in front of the passenger’s seat. This tray houses the wireless phone charger and a power outlet. There are a couple more plug-ins on the back of the console for second row riders and a record high 18 cup holders throughout Sienna.

Safety equipment? Dude, this is a family hauler, so Toyota loads it up with its Safety Sense suite of safety features. You name it, it’s here.

The only other thing lacking, beyond the heated steering wheel, was programmable driver’s seat memory buttons. And as the rest of the auto world downsizes their gear shift levers, it’s time for Toyota to follow suit. Its Lexus brand has gotten the word.

Finally, the price tag. This Woodland Edition lists at $51,875, including delivery, and with a few options the tester hit $54,490, so pressing into the large SUV entry point pricing. The all-electric VW ID.Buzz last week was a bit more, but as mentioned earlier, with much shorter range.

A base front-drive Sienna LE, only available with seating for eight, and with just an 8-inch info screen, lists at $40,635. That’s a bargain. The XLE with seating for seven or eight and the larger screen and a few other goodies goes for $45,445, still right at the average price for a new car/crossover.

Then there’s the sporty (really?) XSE trim with a sport suspension that stiffen the ride, is $48,090. There’s a Limited model at $51,650 and the loaded Platinum with AWD at $57,595.

Stick with the lower end models and save some cash for a family vacation. All versions are hybrids, so get great gas mileage.

Oh, and for competitors, there’s the popular Honda Odyssey gas-powered minivan, while Kia is just now introducing a hybrid Carnival. The gas model has been out a couple years now. Chrysler, once the minivan leader, also offers a plug-in hybrid version and AWD is optional.

Families love minivans for their spaciousness, easy entry and exit and those sliding side doors help seal the deal.

FAST STATS: 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Woodland Edition

Hits: Hybrid gas mileage, plus AWD, roomy, dependable, comfortable ride, smooth operation. Loaded with safety equipment, front sunroof, comfy heated power front seats, power sliding side doors, huge storage under console, third row folds into deep cargo floor, video screen for rear seats, wireless charger and multiple plug-ins, big easy functioning info screen.

Misses: Moderate power, engine groans under heavy acceleration, fold-down entertainment screen blocks driver’s rear view, no heated steering wheel or row two seats, no driver’s seat memory buttons, shifter could be smaller.

Made in: Princeton, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter I4, hybrid, 245hp/176 torque

Transmission: CVT

Weight: 4,625 lbs.

Wheelbase: 120.5 in.

Length: 203.7 in.

Cargo: 34-75-101 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 34/36

MPG: 29.4 (tested)

Base Price: $51,875 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $47,839

Major Options:

Rear seat entertainment system (HD entertainment center w/11.6-inch screen, remote, two wireless headphones), $1,415

Illuminated door sills, $345

Mudguards, $155

Integrated dash cam, $375

Connected services, $325

Test vehicle: $54,490

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com