2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD review

I have good news for retirees looking for a little luxury in a little crossover that’s easy to maneuver while packing more than its fair share of style – the Lexus UX300h.

Not a great name, but who cares about recognizable names that easily roll off the tongue? It’s value, even in the luxury market, that matters.

UX is the smallest and least expensive Lexus with a bargain starting price of just $37,490 for a front-drive model. Add AWD for $1,770 at that low end, or $1,390 for the tested Premium trim. There are two more F Sport models that cost more, up to $45,955 for the Handling version that needlessly firms up the small crossover’s suspension.

This gorgeous Copper Crest (sparkly light copper, a new color) listed at $42,280 with destination and the AWD. It added nine options, including the cool paint for $595, to hit $46,275. You can get by for less.

1 of 8 — lexus UX left front.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — lexus UX overview.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD overview Mark Savage / Savage on Wheels 3 of 8 — lexus UX profile.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — lexus UX right profile.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — lexus UX nose.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — lexus UX right rear.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — lexus UX tail.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — lexus UX hatch.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The biggest add-on for price was a $1,405 upgrade to a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a cloud-based navigation system and a couple assist programs. Another $900 added a head-up display that is not really needed.

But let’s talk performance now that we’ve established pricing.

Smartly Lexus upped the power on this hybrid model. That’s what the H stands for in its awkward name. The UX300h replaces the former UX250h, a bigger number meaning it has more ponies. Now with 196 horsepower, up 15 from the previous model, this is powered by a 2.0-liter I4 hybrid with three electric motors. The FWD models feature just two electric motors.

So, acceleration, while not brisk, is good, although heavy acceleration delivers some engine drone. That’s likely due mostly to the CVT (continuously variable transmission) that puts the performance emphasis here on fuel economy. One can dial in Sport, Normal or Eco modes on the dial atop the dash on the right side of the instrument panel hood.

Sport aids acceleration a bit, but let’s get real on all these transmission and power adjustments. Most of us will leave it in Normal about 98% of the time. This is not a sports car for crying out loud, it’s a small family crossover with the emphasis on small.

Handling is light and mildly precise, so the UX is an easy driver and simple to park. The AWD gives it reasonable traction in the wet and in snow.

Ride is firm as the short wheelbase doesn’t spread out the bumps as well as a longer one would. The Lexus NX is a couple inches longer, helping its ride. It also has more power, if that’s what you desire, but of course you’ll pay more for an equally equipped model. The lovely NX starts at about $42 grand and can easily exceed $50k.

Outside, the tested UX is not only distinguished by the snappy color, it also accents the windows, mirrors and roof rails with chrome, features stylish body creases and the finned taillights give it a distinct look from the rear and side.

Inside, Lexus does its usual fine design job for the dash while also bathing the well-formed seats in butterscotch-colored soft leather. Seats in the Premium are powered and also heated and cooled up front with automatic settings for those on the console. So set once and the car remembers what your tushie desires.

The tester added a heated steering wheel and windshield deicer for $250, that wheel heat being automatic too and likewise controlled on the console. A wireless phone charger (should be standard) costs $75 and is located under the center stack.

Lexus also includes toggles for the dual climate controls under that optional large info screen and center air ducts. Easy to use, even when wearing gloves, much better than haptic touchable controls.

1 of 2 — lexus UX dash.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — lexus UX interior.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The touchscreen is not only large in the UX, but easy to navigate, if only all were this easy. Thankfully Lexus has abandoned the silly console touchpad.

Overhead is a larger than average sunroof and the Premium trim includes a power hatch in back. Rear seat legroom is limited, but two adults will fit, provided they are not NBA players. Cargo space under that hatch is a little limited too with a high floor, also no spare tire. But there is extra storage space beneath that floor. Plenty of room ultimately for retirees’ luggage when on a road trip.

Folks will appreciate the power tilt/telescope steering wheel too, a pleasant surprise on an entry-level luxury crossover. Makes for easier in and out.

Safety is well covered in the UX with the Lexus/Toyota Safety System 3.0 that includes all the safety features and assists one expects on a new vehicle. That includes smart cruise control and sensors all around. Remember though that mucky weather can cloud some sensors with road grunge and that can disable the sensors temporarily.

This being a hybrid one expects a higher level of fuel efficiency to be sure and Lexus, along with its mother brand, Toyota, have pretty well perfected these systems over the past 25 years.

1 of 2 — lexus UX rear seat.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — lexus UX door panel.jpg 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

So, the EPA rating of this at 44 mpg city and 40 mpg highway is no surprise. Remember hybrids help most in city driving. Transitions between the systems is seamless. But you can watch the dash for the green EV light to come on as you coast or maintain a set speed.

I was a little disappointed in my 34 mpg for the week, but again, this was during a pretty cold spell, so the gas engine was running more during startups and during short runs around town. After the UX warmed the electrical power kicked in more frequently.

While the UX is a fun and stylish drive, some folks might want to shop around and there are plenty of luxury subcompact crossover choices in this low to mid-$40,000 price range.

One could consider the BMW X1 or X2, or Mercedes-Benz GLA or GLB Class crossovers, all starting below the $46 grand where this Lexus ended up, but that’s before adding options on those German makes, and those add up quickly. Others that deserve a look include the snazzy Volvo XC40, sporty MINI Countryman and again, Lexus own NX models, which also offer various powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid.

But keeping a luxury crossover below $45,000 is possible. Shop carefully when it comes to options. Even paint can push a vehicle’s cost higher than one might expect these days.

FAST STATS: 2025 Lexus UX 300h Premium AWD

Hits: Cute hybrid crossover, good mpg, improved power, good handling, plus AWD. Packed with features, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front seats, sunroof, smart cruise and 3 drive modes, full safety equipment, comfy power seats, large climate control toggles, power tilt/telescope steering wheel, wireless phone charger.

Misses: Firm ride, minimal rear seat legroom, smallish cargo area.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder hybrid, 196 hp

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,455 lbs.

Wheelbase: 103.9 in.

Length: 177.0 in.

Cargo: 17.2 cu.ft.

MPG: 44/40

MPG: 34 (tested)

Base Price: $42,280 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $40,354

Major Options:

Wireless charger, $75

Cold weather pkg. (windshield deicer, heated steering wheel), $250

Digital key, $375

Head-up display, $900

Lexus Interface w/12.3-inch touchscreen, Drive Connect w/cloud navigation, Intelligent Assistant, Destination Assist, 3-year 4G network subscription, $1,405

Premium paint, $595

Mudguards, $165

Carpeted cargo mat, $140

Rear bumper applique, $90

Test vehicle: $46,275

Sources: Lexus, www.kbb.com