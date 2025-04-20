2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III review

Lincoln, like Chevrolet, has been getting its mojo back over the last several years to better compete with foreign makes and now, with uncertainty surrounding tariffs, it may find itself (pardon the expression) in the driver’s seat.

Need an example? This week’s snazzy compact luxury plug-in hybrid SUV, the Corsair.

Corsair is based on Ford’s Escape platform and built in Louisville, Kentucky, still part of the US so it’s exempt from tariffs. Plus, being a plug-in hybrid, it splits the difference between clean and efficient electric power and the reliability and availability of gasoline power.

1 of 9 — corsair left front.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 9 — corsair overview.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 9 — corsair nose.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 9 — corsair right profile.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 9 — corsair left profile.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III left profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 9 — corsair name.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 9 — corsair right rear.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 9 — corsair tail.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 9 of 9 — corsair hatch.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Corsair packs a 2.5-liter hybrid I4 powertrain that includes two electric motors, which is pretty common now in PHEV and electrics, with all-wheel-drive. Combined it registers 266 horsepower, a fairly powerful bit of acceleration and, with AWD, its puts that power to the pavement efficiently, too.

Plug in the hybrid system on a 110-volt charger as most of us have in our garages and you’ll get a 27-mile electric charge overnight in mild weather, probably a bit less if it’s much below freezing. That translates into an EPA rating of 76 MPGe or 33 mpg if you run only on gas. I managed 39.1 mpg with limited electric charging due to circuit breaker issues in my garage.

Lincoln assures that a full charge will come in 3.2 hours if you have a 240-volt charger or about 12 hours on the old reliable 110-volt system.

Corsair is a sharp looker too, especially the test ute smothered in what Lincoln calls Red Carpet Metallic paint ($750 extra), a bright sparkling red. Stance is more aggressive than an Escape with a swept back lower rear roofline. Optional 20-inch black aluminum wheels, part of the $2,250 Jet package, add to the sportier look. That package also includes some black exterior trim and body color bumpers.

One expects luxury from a Lincoln and the struts up front and multi-link rear suspension is tuned to provide a smooth boulevard ride that’s well dampened especially considering the Corsair’s modest dimensions. This rides on a 106.7-inch wheelbase and feels much more compliant than earlier models.

Steering is overly heavy though, not what I was expecting in a petite ute. Corsair handles well enough; it just feels more like a mid-size to large SUV due to that weighty steering feedback. The SUV weighs in at less than 5,000 pounds but is heavier than a gas-only Corsair by several hundred.

1 of 2 — corsair dash.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — corsair interior.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Probably should mention that only this Grand Touring trim is available in PHEV form, the two lower trim levels, Premier and Reserve, are powered solely by gas with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 250 horsepower. So, they’re not losing much power to the hybrid, especially since it’s heavier. But the hybrid is more efficient. I had gotten just 24.1 mpg in a previously tested gas version, so 15 mpg lower than the hybrid. That adds up.

Inside, Corsair exudes US-style luxury with gray leather seats that are truly something special. But it’s not the appearance that stands out, although it’s fine. These were Perfect Posture 24-way power seats with multiple massaging features for front seat folks. That adds $1,285 to the sticker, but it’s darned nice.

Seat adjustments are on the doors, along with three memory settings. But one needs to adjust the massage functions, plus lumbar and a few others via Corsair’s 13.2-inch info screen. That’s a bit larger than most. Note too that after playing with seat adjustments for a couple days I still found the butt pocket a bit snug, so one should check to make sure they’re comfortable before purchasing.

While I like the interior, Corsair’s trim is a bit overheavy on chrome leading to a bit more reflection than some may appreciate.

That said, it looks grand along with the two-tone gray dash, textured metal dash facing, and black gloss trim around the driver’s instrument pod screen and on the doors. Corsair’s console is a textured black so less reflective but there’s that darned chrome trim. A smoked chrome trim would better match that Jet package themed exterior.

Note that Lincoln now offers a push-button transmission with those toggle-like switches under the lower center stack that extends out mildly over the console. Start button is there too, but it takes some time to adjust to the shifter buttons being in this location. Consider yourself forewarned.

Standard on Corsair are heated front and rear seats, but this one added monster (in cost) Grand Touring III package that upped the comfort goodie list with cooled front seats, a hands-free rear hatch, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, power tilt/telescope steering wheel and parking sensors all around.

1 of 2 — corsair rear seat, sunroof.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III rear seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — corsair screen, shift buttons.jpg 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring III screen and shift buttons Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Cost is $8,675, but that does include the Ford hands-free driving system, BlueCruise. Past experience proves it works well on freeways.

Overall though, this boasts a luxury quiet interior that will hold four adults comfortably and offers ample cargo space behind the rear seat at 27 cubic feet. Fold the rear seat down, and there are buttons inside the hatch to facilitate that, and the cargo area grows to 56.2 cubic feet.

I say this is quiet, and it is when under power, electric or gas, and accelerating or cruising the freeway. But coasting, well, that’s another matter. Then the electric whine of the hybrid system and its regenerative braking is rather loud. This was a pre-production model, so new Corsairs coming off the line may be quieter. Consider a test drive though to see how it sounds to your ears.

All praise to Lincoln too for adding a full CoPilot 360 safety system with virtually all safety equipment now available in the marketplace. Some luxury makes are still charging extra for pre-collision warnings and other such sensors. Not here.

Of course, none of this comes cheap, but luxury never does. The base for the PHEV Grand Touring model is $55,860, including delivery. That’s, actually, a bit less than its main competitors, the Volvo XC60, Genesis GV70, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

But with options this grew to a surprising $68,820.

Consider the gas-powered Premier trim that starts at $40,980 for front-drive and $43,280 for AWD. The mid-level Reserve lists at $48,138 for FWD and $50,435 for AWD. What you save on up-front price you lose on gas usage though.

Like all PHEV’s the payoff is in weekly fuel costs and whether you break even or save depends on how long, and how much, you drive the vehicle.

Still, PHEVs are a good choice if much of your daily driving is short distances, and Corsair also delivers luxury looks and comfort.

FAST STATS : 2025 Lincoln Corsair AWD Grand Touring

Hits: Sharp looker, good power and ride, plus AWD. Heated wheel and heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, 3-memory driver seat, 24-way power/massaging front seats, 3 drive modes, quiet luxury interior, power hatch, solid safety system, wireless charger, and power tilt/telescope wheel. Good mpg.

Misses: Price, push-button transmission w/buttons below center air vents, snug seats, heavy steering effort, high-pitched electric whine when coasting, an over use of chrome interior trim leads to bad reflections.

Made in: Louisville, Ky.

Engine: 2.5-liter hybrid I4, 266 horsepower

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 4,493 lbs.

Length: 181.4 in.

Wheelbase: 106.7 in.

Cargo: 27-56.2 cu. ft.

Tow: 3,000 lbs.

MPGe: 76 MPG: 33

MPG: 39.1 (tested)

E-only range: 27 miles

Base Price: $55,860 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $52,870

Major Options:

Group 302A, (hands-free hatch, rain-sensing wipers, wiper de-icer, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, heated/power fold side mirrors, wireless charger, head-up display, BlueCruise, front/rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, power tilt/telescope steering wheel), $8,675 …

Red Carpet Metallic paint, $750

Perfect position 24-way leather massaging seats, $1,285

Jet pkg. (20-inch black aluminum wheels, body color bumpers, black exterior trim), $2,250

Test vehicle: $68,820

Sources: Lincoln, kbb.com