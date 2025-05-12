2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo review

In a crossover crazy world, a stylish sedan is as refreshing, and rare, as a warm spring day in Wisconsin.

Thank you, Kia.

First, the new K4 compact sedan looks great with a fastback profile, expressive nose and shapely headlights. Second, the ride is superior to most compact sedans and crossovers. Third, the interior stands out like a rose among weeds. Fourth, power is good while also being efficient. And fifth … wait for it … the K4 is extremely affordable.

That’s five for five and I suppose I could end this review right here, let you look at the photos, watch the video and be done. But that’s not why I make the big bucks. That sound you hear is my wife laughing in the background.

First, know that the K4 replaces Kia’s Forte sedan and reflects Kia’s most recent naming scheme. Its mid-size sedan is the K5. In its home base of South Korea it offers K7, K8, and K9 sedans. Its electric vehicles are cleverly named EV-whatever, and reportedly an EV4 sedan is in the works.

1 of 7 — k4 overall.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — k4 left front.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — k4 profile.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — k4 right rear.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — k4 left rear.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo left rear Mark Savage / Mark Savage 6 of 7 — k4 rear.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — k4 trunk.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo trunk Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Back to K4 though. The tested Morning Haze (light gray with a hint of blue and green) K4 was Kia’s top-level GT-Line Turbo meaning it packs the preferred and horsier 1.6-liter turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder engine. That makes 190 horsepower and is rated at 195 for torque. The base engine in all other K4 trims generates just 147 horsepower.

This turbo though hustles the K4 up to highway speeds smoothly and quickly, as thankfully it’s hooked up to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The base LX model and three other trims start with the weaker 2.0-liter 4-cylinder linked to a CVT, a continuously variable transmission, known for fuel savings, not performance.

GT-Line means Kia has sported up the sedan for better handing and the Turbo means peppier performance.

So the K4 GT-Line Turbo receives a quicker steering ratio and a multi-link rear suspension like most of the better riding and handling sedans and crossovers. Bingo! That along with a 107.1-inch wheelbase creates a stellar ride minus the bumps and shakes found in most compact crossovers and SUVs. Not surprisingly the K4 then feels like a comfy family car, not a truck.

I know there’s no AWD system here, just front-drive, but certainly that will do for traction in all but the worst winter weather when snow is waist deep. One must remember that for years folks drove rear-drive sedans that were horrible in snow and slush, then the auto world transitioned to front-wheel-drive systems that vastly improved winter driving performance.

The AWD systems that now populate more than half of all vehicles sold followed the leads of Jeep and Subaru, and let’s face it, are probably needed less often than daily in our clime.

K4 is nimble, quick and comfortable even on Milwaukee’s rough city streets. Not much more one could want, even in a luxury sedan.

Ah, but K4 only looks like a luxury sedan inside and out. Pricing starts at an amazingly modest $23,165 for the less peppy LX. The four trims above that top out with the tested GT-Line Turbo at $29,245. That’s right, less than $30 grand in a world where the average new car price is now about $45,000.

Bells ring, lights flash and an announcer screams “It’s a steal!” Joe Isuzu (remember him?) would have loved promoting this.

The test car added a $2,200 turbo technology package that includes a lot of goodies one would want, including cooled front seats, parking sensors, blind-spot monitor and driving assist, plus a driver memory seat and mirrors among other items. That pushed this one to $31,445, still an amazing value.

Yet in the old days that price would mean plastic seats, hard plastic dash and console, maybe an AM/FM radio and that’s about it.

But today Kia continues to over-deliver on interior looks and features as it has in so many of its vehicles the past 10 years.

Looks excel with black and white (cream) faux leather seats and the same black and white scheme on door armrests that feature accent lighting along with satin chrome door releases. The dash top is a textured soft-touch black material and the facing is a textured silvery blue pattern along with thin satin chrome trim, buttons and toggles.

Kia also goes with a half-square steering wheel, meaning its flat top and bottom. That looks fresh and provides more knee room for the driver. As usual the wheel’s stalks are loaded with buttons and the black leather wheel’s hub is white faux leather.

1 of 3 — k4 interior.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — k4 interior screens.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo interior screens Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — k4 interior.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

K4’s interior also is exceedingly quiet for an entry-level compact. Just a bit of tire noise on certain pavements.

Cockpit features?

First, there’s push-button start so a reduced chance of theft. But a look inside indicates a near luxury sedan that many makes would envy.

Kia, like it’s cousin Hyundai, combines the digital instrument panel and info screens in one smooth panel. There’s also a small digital panel between them that allows for some climate controls. That’s a little hard to see at times due to the steering wheel, but not a deal breaker.

Most everything is easy to see and use, plus Kia adds climate control toggles under the screen and air vents. Bravo!

Here’s another win, the driver’s instrument screen includes two round video elements that show real-time video on either side of the car when either turn signal is engaged. That means it’s less likely a driver will slip into a lane as a car tries to pass on left or right. Kia offers plenty of standard safety features too, but that tech package makes for a complete system.

Overhead is a sunroof with power shade, while under the center stack is a large storage area with a wireless phone charger that makes it easy to just lay the phone directly in it and retrieve it after the ignition is off.

1 of 3 — k4 rear seat.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — k4 door panel.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — k4 rear door release.jpg 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo door release Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Seats, well, I mentioned how great they look, but to be honest the bottom cushions are fairly flat so could use more hip support. Yet they were comfortable on drives around town and the driver’s is fully powered while the front passenger seat is manual. Both are heated and cooled. But there’s no heated steering wheel here and I couldn’t find one available as an option. Hope that is remedied soon.

There’s even rear seat air vents in the GT-Line Turbo and all K4s have picked up three inches of rear seat legroom to better accommodate adults. Cargo space remains generous in the trunk too at 14.6 cubic feet. And yes, the rear seats will fold down to boost space, with seat releases in the trunk.

What’s not to like? Well, I’m no fan of gray cars, but one could choose something different there. The biggest bugaboo is the entry and departure chime that blares a tune from the dash once the ignition is turned on or off. A light show on the info screen goes with it, but the volume of this is absolutely startling. It could easily wake a sleeping baby.

Sort of along the same lines, the car on occasion (not always) likes to chime and then give a written suggestion on the driver’s screen to consider taking a break. Once this started five minutes into my drive and the alert sounded every five minutes after that for my 30 minute drive. Super annoying and I’d have to see if the dealer could disable this before buying a K4.

One now must also be aware of where a vehicle is made in case current or future tariffs play a role in pricing. The K4 is made in Mexico, so may be subject to the on-again, off-again government tariffs. Something to consider.

On the brighter side, one likely will save money long-run due to the K4’s original pricing, plus its fuel efficiency. The EPA has rated this at 26 mpg city and 36 mpg highway. I managed 34 mpg in about a 60/40 mix of highway to city driving, even engaging the Sport mode from time to time.

K4 raises the question of why more buyers aren’t reconsidering sedans for comfort, value and efficiency. K4 is a winner on all those fronts and now jumps to the top of my projected Zoomie Car of the Year list.

FAST STATS: 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo

Hits: Stylish compact sedan with good power, quick handling, good ride, and exceptional value. Digital screens easy to see and use, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, wireless charging, climate toggles, half-square wheel, spacious trunk, roomy quiet interior, super dash design, solid safety equipment.

Misses: Welcome/departure chime way too loud, chime advising driver to take a break every 5 minutes, no heated steering wheel available. Not a fan of gray exterior color.

Made in: Mexico

Engine: 1.6-liter turbo GDI 4-cyl., 190 hp / 195 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 3,265 lbs.

Wheelbase: 107.1 in.

Length: 185.4 in.

Cargo: 14.6 cu.ft.

MPG: 26/36

MPG: 34 (tested)

Base Price: $29,245 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $28,140

Major Options:

GT-line Turbo Tech pkg. (digital key, driver’s seat memory, cooled front seats, parking collision avoidance assist reverse, parking sensors, highway driving assist 2, surround view monitor, blind-spot monitor, multi-color LED ambient lighting), $2,200

Test vehicle: $31,445

Sources: Kia, www.kbb.com