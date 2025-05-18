2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport review

Rare is my chance to test two cars back-to-back that are so similar in size and function.

But this week’s peppy Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport (car names just keep expanding) rides on a similar wheelbase to last week’s stylish Kia K4. Dimensionally, they are near clones, and both with fastback profiles.

The major difference, the Civic is a hybrid, so excels at stretching a tank of gas.

To settle that score, the Civic hatchback rocked, delivering 54 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. The Kia, no slouch but not a hybrid, managed 34 mpg.

Both were fun to drive and both highly practical and affordable at roughly $31,000 out the door. So, don’t fall for the worldview that a decent vehicle will run $45,000 or more. That’s just the average new car price and rising. Cars vs. crossovers and especially vs. trucks are the bargains these days.

1 of 5 — civic profile.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — civic overall.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — civic left rear.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — civic rear.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — civic hatch.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Interestingly, Honda hasn’t offered a hybrid Civic for 10 years, but in the past couple years hybrid sales have soared. Honda noticed. So, now there are Civic Sedan and Hatchback hybrids. Civics also are still available as gas-only models.

The hybrids come in two trims, the tested Sport and the Sport Touring, which costs $3k more but adds a bunch of upscale goodies like leather seats, a 9-inch info screen (up from 7 inches in Sport), along with an Individual drive mode a driver can program to fit his or her driving style. Sport Touring also includes a fancy 12-speaker Bose stereo, a Google voice command system, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

From the outside you’ll likely not notice much difference from the last generation Civic. The profile remains sleek and sporty, but Honda tweaks the grille and taillights for 2025. Fine!

Really, this model year it’s all about the hybrid system that allows Civic to compete directly with Toyota’s Prius, now in its 26th year.

And as that 54 mpg number mentioned above demonstrates, it fully competes. The EPA rates Honda’s hybrid at 50 mpg city and 45 highway, so my experience was stellar.

Amazingly, there’s enough power here to make Civic feel peppy. Honda’s 2.0-liter I4 that makes just 141 horsepower in the gas-only model is linked with two electric motors for the hybrid. That bumps horsepower to 200 and torque is a zippy 232 pound-feet. Heck, I drove this in Eco mode for a couple days and even then, the power was sufficient.

Bumping the console-mounted toggle to Normal mode gives Civic a bit more juice off the line and in Sport the revs jump and Civic’s acceleration is much more eager. Sport also firms up the steering effort for a more engaged driving feel.

But Normal will do well for most of us most of the time and steering still is relatively quick and the ride is decent, too, as the Civic features a 107.7-inch wheelbase. Not all that long ago that would have been what one would expect for a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, both of which deliver excellent ride quality.

Car performance snobs would prefer the 8-speed automatic in Kia’s K4, but the CVT here is so smooth and efficient, it’s hard to knock it. Naturally, its aim is to aid gas mileage.

Inside Civic remains an example of simple user-friendly design, yet with a bit of youthful style.

1 of 2 — civic interior.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — civic dash.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

That comes in the form of honeycomb-patterned metal grille work trim spreading across the dashboard and covering the air vents. A simple knob on the front of each vent allows a driver or passenger to easily direct air flow too.

Seats are black cloth with a stylish gray stripe up the middle and they offer moderate back and hip support, plus the driver’s seat has a pump handle to easily raise and lower it. Honda uses a fair amount of gloss black plastic trim on the door panels, dash face, and steering wheel spokes while the console’s top is a patterned black plastic and the dash itself is a soft textured black material.

What amazed several passengers was the roominess of Civic’s interior. Granted I’m a shorter driver, but legroom is generous in the rear seat, several inches more than past Civic models at 37.4 inches. Trunk space under a manual hatch also is generous at 25 cubic feet. And that’s before folding down the split rear seat to haul longer items.

One downside for some might be the 7-inch info screen. While easy to use it’s smaller than many compact sedans now offer. For instance, the K4’s was 12.3 inches and included a navigation system. The Civic had no nav, just an AM/FM radio.

But again, simplicity and reliability are Honda hallmarks.

Perks in the Civic Sport include heated front seats and Active Noise Control, which did make the interior pleasantly quiet on most pavements.

Dual climate controls also are standard as is a small sunroof and the safety system includes a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

What you don’t get is a heated steering wheel or wireless phone charger.

1 of 2 — civic rear seat.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — civic door panel.jpg 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Also unavailable is a manual transmission on either the hybrid or gas-only models, but that’s nothing unusual these days. A stick IS available on the sportier Civic Si and Type R. Also gone is the previous turbocharged engine for the gas-only models.

On the plus side as tariffs kick in is that the Civic is assembled in Greensburg, Ind., so its pricing may be less affected than some competing models. Competitors include the Prius, Toyota Corolla hybrid, and Hyundai Elantra hybrid. Again, Kia’s K4 drives and rides as well as the Civic, but is NOT a hybrid, yet.

If gas-only suits your needs a base LX sedan lists at $25,400 and the Sport hatchback at $28,600, both include delivery.

Yet for $31,300 Civic remains a high-value and practical sedan or hatchback, and now in hybrid form it’s among the most efficient vehicles money can buy. Winner!

FAST STATS : 2025 Honda Civic Hatch Hybrid Sport

Hits: Sporty looking hatchback, peppy power, good handling, decent ride, 3 drive modes. Excellent MPG. Quiet and roomy interior, small sunroof, dual climate controls, heated front seats solid safety features. High value and practical.

Misses: No heated steering wheel or wireless charger

Made in: Greensburg, Ind.

Engine: 2.0-liter I4 hybrid, 200 horsepower/232 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,250* lbs.

Length: 184.8 in.

Wheelbase: 107.7 in.

Cargo: 25 cu.ft.

MPG: 50/45

MPG: 54 (tested)

Base Price: $31,300 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Option: None

Test vehicle: $31,300

Sources: Honda, kbb.com, *Car & Driver