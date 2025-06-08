2025 Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Ultra review

OK, so a year or so ago I drove Volvo’s spiffy looking XC60 SUV, but it was the plug-in hybrid version, then known as the Recharge, now the T8.

This year, I just logged a week in the all-gas version, the XC60 B5 AWD Ultra and I gotta tell you, both are a blast to drive. Fast with quick handling and to me, well, the XC60 is just one of the better looking compact to mid-size SUVs on the market, with an interior to match.

2025 Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Ultra exterior images

But the difference between the two is what folks will want to talk about.

Oh, not the quickness or joy of driving they deliver, but their efficiency. This B5 gas version is efficient enough, but the PHEV T8 delivers a fuel economy knock-out punch provided one plugs it in every night. That nets you a 36-mile electric driving range.

So, how do their fuel efficiency numbers compare?

Well, the PHEV T8 delivers about double the gas mileage, with nightly charges even on a 110-volt outlet. I got 50.4 mpg in that model, and 26.5 mpg in the T5 version, which sadly also prefers premium gasoline.

That’s a significant difference.

What you’ll feel is the quickness of the plug-in’s power and a 0-60 mph rating of 4.5 seconds compared with the T5’s time of 6.5 seconds. Yet to accelerate in either XC60 feels sporty and quick, such a difference likely won’t matter much on the highway, mainly at the drag strip.

What you are more likely to notice is the hit your wallet takes for that extra power. The base on last year’s 455-horse XC60 Recharge was $69,045 with delivery. The list price on this week’s T5 Ultra was $58,295. To those of us with weak math skills that translates to nearly $11,000 less for the gas-only model.

While one can argue how much cleaner the air will be with the T8 as it will produce less carbon dioxide when running around town on the electric charge, it is a fact that recouping the $11k via reduced gas consumption will take quite a while, if ever.

So, here’s the deal on the gas-only T5. It packs a 247-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that’s assisted by a 48V hybrid system, mainly to aid its start-up efficiency and take a load off the gas engine by helping operate onboard electrical functions.

Acceleration, as I’ve mentioned, is quick and energetic. Turbos can make smaller engines eager rockets.

With AWD, the stability and traction are primo too and the handling feels light and quick, making fast work of winding roads and sharp curves. The XC60 T5 feels planted and well balanced.

Ride, well, that can become a bit overly firm on crumbling Midwest roads. I found myself working a little harder to dodge the sunken manhole covers on city streets to avoid the butt thump of a severe road depression. The good news? Crisp handling helps an alert driver dodge some construction destruction and potholes.

2025 Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Ultra interior images

While outside the Denim Blue (dark metallic blue) XC60 still looks modern and elegantly styled, the interior is what may sell a luxury SUV buyer more readily as it reflects the Scandinavian styling flair that Volvo is known for.

The test SUV featured a dark brown dash with fake wood facing trimmed in chrome along with medium brown Nappa leather seats and cushioned door armrests. Trim is satin chrome on the door releases with a brighter chrome on dash and console. Much of the console top being black gloss as are the dash air vents. A carpeted type material wraps the console’s sides adding to the hushed quiet of the XC60’s interior.

Overhead is a massive sunroof that opens along with a power shade.

The nine-inch infotainment touchscreen remains vertically mounted and easy to read, but remains a difficult tune, especially when driving. There are too many levels and screens to find everything a driver may need, necessitating all tuning and adjustments happen prior to putting the car in gear. The screen’s heated steering wheel and heated/cooled seats icon also is fingernail tiny so awkward to adjust if the vehicle is moving.

Funny in a luxury SUV, too, that there’s no wireless charger or power tilt/telescope steering wheel.

Yet, there are heated seats in row two and the front seats are powered with multiple adjustments, handled via a dial at the front edge of the seat’s side. That triggers an on-screen guide to what portion of the seat is being adjusted, including a lower cushion extension that provides taller drivers better leg support.

There’s even a massage feature ($600 extra) controlled via that side seat knob. One warning, the settings are visualized on the screen and fade quickly so it may take two or three tries to get the massage settings as one wants for a long, or even a short, drive.

Audiophiles will applaud the optional Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system with its 15 speakers and 1,400 watts of power. That comes at a steep price though, $3,200 extra. A Harman Kardon premium system is standard, just FYI.

2025 Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Ultra interior detail images

Other extras here included an $1,800 active chassis and air suspension, which in theory aided the ride, but was still too firm. And Volvo adds a trailering package for $1,735 that must beef up the suspension and rear undercarriage for towing, yet doesn’t include the hitch or ball.

Another $1,475 gets you fancy 22-inch five-double spoke matte black diamond cut alloy wheels. These look sharp to be sure, but going with smaller tires may help the ride a bit and save the added cost of blingy wheels.

There’s also a tall cargo cover here that runs $390. I’d save that cash as it partially blocks rear window visibility when in use. Meanwhile, a $750 climate package that includes headlight washers, the heated rear seats, and heated steering wheel seems a worthy addition.

All told with options the tested XC60 T5 Ultra topped out at $68,245, or just less than where the PHEV version T8 begins for pricing.

Note that all Volvo XC60s, and there are nine trims between T5 and T8 versions, come loaded with safety equipment. In fact they all have earned five-star crash safety ratings, so bravo for that.

A couple other points to ponder, the T5 weighs about 500 pounds less than the PHEV version, still has the odd Volvo ignition knob on the console, and features A-pillars that are awfully thick. That doesn’t aid side sight lines.

Like this size SUV but want to compare the XC60 with others? Well, check out the Genesis GV70, BMW X3, Lincoln Corsair (reviewed recently), and Mercedes-Benz GLC Class.

Remember, of course, luxury comes at a price.

FAST STATS: 2025 Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Ultra

Hits: Stylish inside and out, strong power and quick handling, plus AWD. Big sunroof, heated wheel, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, highly adjustable front seats with extendable lower cushions and massage function, 9-inch touchscreen, awesome stereo, full bevy of safety equipment.

Misses: Firm ride, touchscreen is awkward to use while driving, no power tilt/telescope steering wheel or wireless phone charger. Odd ignition knob on console, and cargo cover sits too high and partially blocks rear view. Thick A-pillar and drinks premium fuel.

Made in: Torslanda, Sweden

Engine: 2.0-liter turbo I4 w/48V hybrid assist, 247 hp/266 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 4,154 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.8 in.

Length: 185.4 in.

Cargo: 21.6-49.8 cu.ft.

Ground clearance: 8.5 in.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 23-30

MPG: 26.5 (tested)

Base Price: $58,295 (includes delivery)

Invoice: NA

Major Options: Climate package (headlamp washers, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel), $750

Trailer hitch (excludes ball and holder), $1,735

Luggage cover, $390

Bowers & Wilkins premium audio w/15 speakers, $3,200

Active chassis w/air suspension, $1,800

22-inch 5-double-spoke matte black diamond cut alloy wheels, $1,475

Front seat massage, $600

Test vehicle: $68,245

Sources: Volvo, www.kbb.com