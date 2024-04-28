2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme review

Sometimes, not much changes in a model between test drives, which shouldn’t be a surprise if the car or SUV was pretty much spot on originally.

That’s mostly the case this week with the 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme. Another thing that doesn’t change is Volvo’s propensity for extremely long model names. Plus, some models in a manufacturer’s lineup simply morph to include features found in other models, say the XC40 or S60 that I’ve driven in the past couple of years.

No, the XC60 is a mid-sized crossover/SUV that now features a plug-in hybrid system much as other Volvos do, plus now only comes with AWD, as most competitors do. Front-wheel drive is gone as is Volvo’s formerly supercharged and turbocharged gas-powered engine.

All that’s good in that the plug-in system here is easy to use and will deliver a 34-mile charge overnight so those of us who run mostly back and forth to work, or around the neighborhood on errands can drive mostly on electric power. So, cleaner air, less gas use.

1 of 6 — volvo xc60 left front.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — volvo xc60 overview.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — volvo xc60 profile.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — volvo xc60 nose.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — volvo xc60 left rear.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — volvo xc60 tail.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

In fact, I charged every night (110-volt outlet) and in a week’s driving only ran out of juice a couple times, and even then not for long distances. The result a nifty 50.4 mpg average because I was using so much battery charge. The EPA rates the XC60 at 63 mpge and 28 mpg for gas-only. If you have a Level 2 charger you needn’t wait overnight for a full charge, just 5 hours.

The hybrid system here also recharges the batteries a bit when coasting or braking, like other hybrids, so even when I got to 0 miles of electric charge there were still enough electrons to get the SUV moving from a stop before the 2.0-liter turbo I4 kicked in at about 20 mph.

Transitions between the two are barely noticeable, except one tends to hear the gas engine growl just a bit initially at switchover. Stop and go driving is easy and smooth with plenty of pep, while powering up to highway speeds is impressive (0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds) when the electric motors are helping. Horsepower is a mighty 455 and torque is 523 pound-feet. Lots of oomph all handled seamlessly via the 8-speed automatic transmission.

There’s enough pulling power too that the Volvo will tow up to 3,500 pounds.

AWD assures there’s good footing no matter how wet, and it rained buckets while I was testing this one. Handling is quick and easy and more fun than many SUVs and larger crossovers.

The ride is well composed, but on the firm side, so choppy streets can stir the cabin’s interior some, despite a $1,800 air suspension system. On the highway, the interior though remains quiet (standard laminated windows help) and the ride seems to smooth out considerably which is not surprising for a vehicle with a nearly 113-inch wheelbase. Tires are 22-inchers with fancy $1,475 alloy wheels, but opting for less pricey and smaller wheels and tires could improve the ride some.

Volvo wisely has not tweaked the exterior much as styling is sophisticated and the T-shaped headlight lamps and the flaired V-shaped tail lamps make this and other Volvos easy to identify from the rear. I like the look although its wagons offer even slicker styling.

1 of 2 — volvo xc60 interior.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — volvo xc60 dash.jpg 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the dusty metallic gold (Bright Dusk Metallic) was a picture of elegance and style, as it has been for several years.

Instead of a leather infused cockpit, the XC60 uses handsome gray wool seats while saving the leather look for the black topped dash with a gray wood trim and satin chrome stereo speakers in the doors. There’s satin chrome trim on the steering wheel, door release handles, and air vents while the shifter knob resembles crystal. Below it is a gloss black console surface.

Volvo doesn’t go big with its screens and this model’s infotainment screen remains an 8-inch vertical that’s easy to see, just not operate. It fits well in the dash, but still is hard to use while driving, even though it’s a touchscreen and not real intuitive for finding the various controls one might need in a hurry, including one that allows the driver to maintain the vehicle’s electric charge (best for city driving) and run solely on gas.

The seats are incredibly well shaped and supportive with power adjustable lower seat cushions to help accommodate drivers with longer legs. When equipped with leather seats, the side bolsters also are powered. Yet, Volvo goes with hard seating surfaces that likely will age and weather well, while a little more cushion would better suit mature drivers and passengers.

The front seats are heated as are the rear seats and steering wheel, those later two items being part of a $750 option package that includes headlight spritzers. Again, if the buyer opts for leather seats they also will be cooled up front. All seat and wheel functions are adjusted via the info screen.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme sunroof and rear seats

Audiophiles may appreciate the 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, but it does add $3,200 to the already hefty price tag. Your call Mr. Gates!

Overhead is a mega sunroof too, while rear seat legroom is good enough that five adults could ride comfortably. Storage is generous behind the second row seat, which is split and will fold down. The hatch is powered.

On the I-don’t-know-why list is the lack of a power tilt/telescope steering wheel and wireless phone charger. A luxury vehicle should have both. I also don’t get Volvo’s continued use of an ignition knob on the console, sort of an old Saab thing too. Must be a Scandinavian design holdover, and yes, Volvo’s are still made in Sweden, despite being owned by the Chinese firm, Geely Holding.

Volvo also continues with its strong safety presence. The XC60 is loaded with everything you’d expect for safety systems, all standard, including blind-spot warning, steering assist, cross-traffic alert, accident mitigation systems, forward collision warning and driver alert control, which was NOT too touchy as in some makes. The result is a top-level 5-star safety rating.

One can opt for a gas-only B5 Core Dark Theme XC60 with a 247-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo I4 that gets 25 mpg combined. That starts at $47,645 while there are seven trims now to chose from, again, all featuring AWD.

A base Core Dark Theme plug-in hybrid starts at $59, 095 with delivery while this top-level Ultimate Dark Theme lists at $69,045 with delivery. With options it hit a pricey $76,270. Note too that this plug-in hybrid is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax rebate on a purchase. However, there is a break if you lease the PHEV Volvo.

Prime competitors include the handsome Genesis GV70, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC class.

FAST STATS: 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge AWD Ultimate Dark Theme

Hits: Good looker inside and out, excellent power and handling, plus AWD and 34-mile electric range cuts gas usage. Good ride, big sunroof, heated wheel, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, well-shaped front seats with adjustable lower cushions, touchscreen, awesome stereo, plus a full bevy of safety equipment.

Misses: Firm ride, small touchscreen is awkward to use while driving, no power tilt/telescope steering wheel or wireless phone charger. Odd ignition knob on console, rock hard seat surfaces,

Made in: Torslanda, Sweden

Engine: 2.0-liter turbo I4 w/electric motor, 455 hp/523 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 4,660 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.8 in.

Length: 185.4 in.

Cargo: 21.6-63.3 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 28

MPGe: 63

MPG: 50.4 (combined, tested)

Base Price: $69,045 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $64,974

Major Options: Climate package (headlamp washers, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel), $750

Bowers & Wilkins premium audio w/15 speakers, $3,200

Active chassis w/air suspension, $1,800

22-inch 5-double-spoke matte black diamond cut alloy wheels, $1,475

Test vehicle: $76,270

Sources: Volvo, www.kbb.com