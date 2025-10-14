-
As SNAP cuts and grocery closures worsen Milwaukee’s food insecurity, Nourish MKE expands services and builds coalitions to fight hunger and offer hope.
-
Wisconsin's minimum wage is currently at $7.25 per hour, the federal minimum. A coalition of labor and progressive groups are campaigning for a boost to $20 per hour.
-
George Kolintzas Jr. has been relying on veterans' benefits to stay afloat as he starts a new job and a new school year. Here's what he has to say about the current economy.
-
Ryan Faurie is a business owner and mother living in Greendale, Wisconsin. Along with her husband Will, she’s raising a 12-year-old daughter and looking toward the future. Ryan joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about how the economy is impacting her right now and how she’s preparing for the future.