© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Moxie

Such luck! As EnsoData got going, sleep medicine woke up

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published November 29, 2025 at 5:01 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Chris Fernandez
Courtesy of Miriam Bulcher, Luxury Portraits
Chris Fernandez

Chris Fernandez could have continued to grow his t-shirt company, which had more than $50,000 of sales in its first year. But he sold it, got a graduate degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and in 2015 co-founded a completely different type of company. EnsoData pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to analyze medical tests like EKGs and pulse oximeters. Today, the Madison company’s products and services help clinicians diagnose and care for patients with sleep disorders.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie wherever you get your podcasts. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Midwest Moxie
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher