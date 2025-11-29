Such luck! As EnsoData got going, sleep medicine woke up

Chris Fernandez could have continued to grow his t-shirt company, which had more than $50,000 of sales in its first year. But he sold it, got a graduate degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and in 2015 co-founded a completely different type of company. EnsoData pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to analyze medical tests like EKGs and pulse oximeters. Today, the Madison company’s products and services help clinicians diagnose and care for patients with sleep disorders.

