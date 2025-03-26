Episode 5: Crawford v. Schimel

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

Wisconsin’s 2025 general election for state Supreme Court is here. Voters have already been heading to the polls for early voting and money is continuing to pour into the race from all corners of the country. The race has already exceeded national records for spending on a state Supreme Court election and if you listen to pundits, the stakes have never been higher.

But despite all the national attention and money, many Wisconsinites say they still don’t know that much about the two candidates in this race: Judge Susan Crawford and Judge Brad Schimel. So let’s take a step back and learn more about the candidates who could decide the makeup of the next Wisconsin Supreme Court.