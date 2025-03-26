© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Swing State of the Union header
Swing State of the Union logo
Swing State of the Union

Episode 5: Crawford v. Schimel

By Joy Powers,
Sam Woods
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Morry Gash and Todd Richmond
/
AP
Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

Wisconsin’s 2025 general election for state Supreme Court is here. Voters have already been heading to the polls for early voting and money is continuing to pour into the race from all corners of the country. The race has already exceeded national records for spending on a state Supreme Court election and if you listen to pundits, the stakes have never been higher.

But despite all the national attention and money, many Wisconsinites say they still don’t know that much about the two candidates in this race: Judge Susan Crawford and Judge Brad Schimel. So let’s take a step back and learn more about the candidates who could decide the makeup of the next Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Tags
Swing State of the Union WUWMElectionFeatured
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM production assistant for Lake Effect.
See stories by Sam Woods