Swing State of the Union

Episode 1: Welcome to court

By Joy Powers,
Sam Woods
Published February 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Election season is back with the ideological balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court likely at stake. But what does the court do, and why do we elect justices?

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

In season 2 we explore why the nonpartisan Wisconsin Supreme Court race feels so partisan and why it matters.

A lot has happened since our last season. Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Former Vice President Kamala Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket, but she lost to Donald Trump, who won Wisconsin and is now the president. Democrat Tammy Baldwin won her race to remain senator.

But in Wisconsin, election season never ends. This April, the ideological balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is up for grabs. So this season, we’re going to court — The Wisconsin Supreme Court.

It may be surprising to hear that a podcast about politics is exploring the courts but in Wisconsin, where government is divided, the Supreme Court is where some of the biggest decisions about our laws are made. Issues like abortion, gerrymandering, unionization — they’ve all ended up in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In this episode, we step back and explain how the court system developed, why we elect justices and how we judge judges.

Swing State of the Union WUWMElectionFeatured
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM production assistant for Lake Effect.
