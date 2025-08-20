5 tips for exercising in the summer heat

Summertime in Wisconsin is short-lived, so we want to be outside as much as possible during these warmer months. Being outside and active is also an important part of our health. But when it comes to extreme heat and exercise, there are some things to keep in mind to stay safe.

Ann Swartz is a professor of kinesiology in the Zilber School of Public Health at UW-Milwaukee. She shares some summer exercise do’s and don’ts with Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski.

"Our bodies have a harder time releasing heat in the summer — really when it's humid, more so than when it's hot," she says. "The humidity is really what impedes our ability to release that heat."

1. Hydrate

Swartz recommends drinking 16 to 20 ounces of water one to two hours before exercising, and bringing water with you if you're exercising for more than 60 minutes. It's also important to rehydrate after exercising.

"A really easy way to to determine how much you should drink afterwards is you can weigh yourself before you workout and then weigh yourself after," she says. "The amount of weight that you lost is really the amount that you need to replenish them."

She says parents should make sure children are hydrating when playing outside and recommends snacks with high water content, such as watermelon.

2. Avoid peak times for heat

"You really want to think about the times of the day when it's not going to be as hot, so avoiding that 10 a.m. to maybe 4 p.m. time," Swartz says. "Those are the times where the sun's the most intense."

Swartz recommends exercising in the morning and evening to avoid times of day when the sun is at its highest.

3. Wear lightweight clothing

"You want to wear things that are lightweight, that are breathable, that are moisture-wicking, so they can help you with that evaporative heat loss," Swartz says.

She recommends wearing lighter colors that reflect sunlight. Wearing sunscreen or a hat with a visor also help protect from harmful UV rays.

4. Make sure to warm up and cool down

Warm-up and cool-down exercises are always important, but Swartz says they're especially important in the heat.

"When you're exercising in the heat, you want to make sure that you just elongate those warm ups and cool downs a little bit," she says. "And ideally do those warm up and cool downs [in] a shaded area."

5. Decrease intensity or stop if you begin to overheat

Feelings of dehydration, profuse sweating, dizziness, lightheadedness, muscle cramps or headaches can all be signs that you're overheating, Swartz says.

She recommends finding a shady or air-conditioned place to cool down if you begin to overheat. Drinking water or an electrolyte drink, removing excess clothing or applying a cool compress also help with recovery.

If more extreme heat exhaustion sets in, Swartz says, "you may find that you are stopped sweating, you may find that your pulse is racing really high and so you need to then contact medical professionals right away."