-
It gets more difficult to stay warm as the winter temperatures drop. Putting on more layers of clothing or doing cardio can help keep you warm, but yogic…
-
Breathing is the most natural thing we do. But how often do you really take a deep breath? Breathing is an involuntary and automatic process, but it’s one…
-
Milwaukee Magazine has devoted many pages to health stories in past years. But this year, the publication is exploring health in a slightly different way.…
-
There’s no question that the millennial generation, roughly 80 million strong, is shaping the future. They often get a bad rap portrayed as entitled and…
-
Crossfit, the high-powered, high intensity interval-based workout, has been very popular in recent years, with gyms devoted to the program popping up all…
-
As you get older, you might notice your flexibility decreasing and injuries increasing. Long gone are the days of effortlessly swinging on the jungle gym,…
-
There’s invariably a flurry of stories about personal fitness near the first of the year – around the time people make a commitment to eat better, spend…
-
Milwaukeean Rik Akey and New Yorker Jennifer Roe are among a dozen people around the country who have essentially reinvented themselves, turning their…