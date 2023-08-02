Nutrition experts team up to answer the big questions on dieting and fitness

There are so many rabbit holes you can go down when trying to look into health and nutrition. Should I eat keto? Try intermittent fasting? Go plant-based?

For Juna Gjata, food was something she struggled with for a long time. But after doing a deep dive into research for herself, she discovered that the science itself wasn’t complicated, or contested. The problem she found is that the right things weren’t communicated very well.

foodweneedtotalk.com Cover of Food, We need to Talk

So, Gjata teamed up with Harvard Medical School associate professor Dr. Eddie Phillips and together they’ve been hosting the WBUR podcast, Food, We Need to Talk. Since 2019, they’ve shared a science-based, humor-laced approach to health and fitness.

Gjata and hillips recently published a book of the same name and continue to get the word out on proper nutrition.

Gjata's health journey began early in her life. "I always grew up with two sisters that were pretty thin," she explains. "So, I was never overweight growing up. I just always wanted to be thinner." When she didn't see her desired results, she would impose restrictions on herself like only eating 1,000 calories per day. This led to binge eating which led to further weight gain and became a cycle.

However, when Gjata stared weight lifting, her mindset shifted. "Up until that point, that gym had only been my way of trying to get thinner. And then when I started to actually feel stronger, it made me feel so much more confident," she says.

One of the biggest takeaways that Gjata got from her experience was to try and see the whole picture. "Weight is not necessarily the best measure of your health. So, if you start making better health decisions like you think you're eating better and you're exercising, but the scale doesn't move, that doesn't mean you failed. You're still vastly improving your health, even if you don't lose any weight.

Phillips adds, "Understand your body is doing its best just. Feed it, nourish it properly and it can be something that you'll be at peace with.