-
In 1965, activist Rev. James Reeb traveled from Boston, Mass. to Selma, Ala. to participate in the civil rights movement. He was murdered — dying of head…
-
The final installment of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Unsolved podcast series was released Thursday. In its third season, reporter Gina Barton…
-
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's true crime series Unsolved explores cold cases from Wisconsin through both print reporting and an accompanying podcast.…
-
Visual artist Nigel Poor has spent years offering us a glimpse of life behind bars. Poor is not incarcerated, but she has worked with people inside…
-
Alfred Kunz was a Catholic priest, the pastor of a church called St. Michael in the rural south central Wisconsin town of Dane. He served the community…
-
There are a lot of depictions in popular culture of prison life such as shows like Orange Is the New Black or movies like The Shawshank Redemption.…
-
Note: You can find the full audio from Leon Neyfakh's on-stage interview in Milwaukee at the bottom of this post.The news these days is filled with…
-
Host Nate Dimeo is bringing his popular history podcast, The Memory Palace, to life on stage at the Colectivo on Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee.In his…
-
A new detective takes over the John Zera homicide investigation and discovers a serial killer with Wisconsin ties.Read the Journal Sentinel's full story.…
-
By 2009, Detective Kent Schoonover fears the chance to solve John Zera's murder has slipped away, in part because the eccentric medical examiner who did…