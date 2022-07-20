'Cream City Dreams' highlights Milwaukee women's dreams turned reality

There’s a new podcast out called Cream City Dreams that shines a light on women in Milwaukee who are making their dreams a reality — whether that be owning a BIPOC children’s bookstore, making vegan ice cream or creating art. Every Wednesday, the podcast features local women who are making their dreams a reality.

Cream City Dreams is produced and co-hosted by Milwaukee-based creatives Meagan Schultz and Shelly Roder. Along with sharing their guests’ experiences, the podcast also seeks to motivate listeners to consider what it would take to make their own dreams come true.

"The podcast is kind of branched out to be not just midlife women, we've had some women who are really in their 20s making big things happen in their life," Roder says.

Roder says she and Schultz created this podcast out of the feeling that they needed to make something happen. For them, creating this podcast was "getting on with it" and making the things they dreamed about become a reality.

The podcast serves as a platform for women to learn about one another, learn about what it takes to make projects come to life and the skills and tricks that others are using to make their dreams a reality. It has become a space for collaboration and inspiration. "And so, looking at how we can inspire other women who also love their city and who want to do something for it, to do it," Schultz says.

More than inspiring one another, Schultz and Roder say they have noticed a great sense of women uplifting one another. "Noticing through the podcast that I think is very, very interesting is that the women we've interviewed have all felt a lot of support from other Milwaukeeans, even Milwaukeeans that are their competitor" Roder shares. "Also, I think about the smallness of Milwaukee, where you can get connected to people really easily."

Schultz says they are both transplants to the city and they have also noticed that even though Milwaukee is small, not everybody knows everybody, but certainly you are one person away for reaching the person you need to connect with.

