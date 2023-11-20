© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Lost in the Middle' podcast explores the growing middle ground of American politics

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST
Lost in the Middle, hosted by Scott Klug
screenshot from YouTube
Lost in the Middle, hosted by Scott Klug

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a familiar dread has reemerged for many people: concern over what will be said at the dinner table. And much of that dread has to do with politics. It’s a story that has become all-to familiar for former U.S. Representative turned podcast host Scott Klug.

His podcast, Lost in the Middle explores the people he calls “political orphans” — people who don’t identify with either of the major political parties in the U.S.

_
Tags
WUWMLake EffectpodcastpoliticsSpotlight
Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content