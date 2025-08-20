© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pet safety tips for the summer heat

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:54 AM CDT
Dog lying in front of fan on kitchen floor during summer heat.
Petra Richli
/
Stock Adobe
The director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shares some tips to keep your pets safe in the summer heat.

Hotter summers can be incredibly hard on people, but they also present dangers for our four-legged friends. Our pets are often not equipped to deal with high heat and require special attention when temperatures rise.

Karen Sparapani is the executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, or MADACC. She says that every summer, the commission hears from people who don’t know how to properly help their pets deal with the heat.

She joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share some tips on how to keep your pets cool, and how to know when they’re in need of medical care.

_
Tags
Health & Science WUWMLake EffectpetssummerWisconsin heat wave
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Related Content