Pet safety tips for the summer heat

Hotter summers can be incredibly hard on people, but they also present dangers for our four-legged friends. Our pets are often not equipped to deal with high heat and require special attention when temperatures rise.

Karen Sparapani is the executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, or MADACC. She says that every summer, the commission hears from people who don’t know how to properly help their pets deal with the heat.

She joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share some tips on how to keep your pets cool, and how to know when they’re in need of medical care.