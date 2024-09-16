'Brownie the War Dog' explores WWII program that sent U.S. pets to the frontlines

During World War II, American families were asked to make a lot of sacrifices. Americans rationed everything from food and clothing to gas and firewood. Some families were even asked to donate their pets to the war effort for the Dogs for Defense Program.

The military deployed family pets to the frontlines to help soldiers on the battlefield, including a little dog named Brownie from King, Wisconsin. His life story is now the subject of a children's book called Brownie the War Dog, written by Kelly Nelson.

As Nelson explains, the military reached out to American families and kids, in search of dogs to help the war effort. When Brownie's owner Orin heard the call, he knew Brownie could be of service. Brownie began his training as a sentry dog guarding artillery and servicemen.

"When I learned of his story, I just thought it was the most endearing thing that this animal, really his whole life, was in service to people."



-author Kelly Nelson on Brownie

"It was not a pet anymore. It was trained to be an attack dog, and even the other soldiers didn't get close. It was something that was a tool, and it was a tool that was very much used for protection," Nelson explains.

The program used 10,000 dogs during the war. Brownie was deployed to the Pacific Theater where he served faithfully until being injured in combat.

Once a war dog's service ended, families had the option of having their pet returned to them.

Nelson says, "Brownie had a wonderful temperament. He switched right back. He made the transition back from a fierce fighting sentry dog to that of a family dog."

While reading her book, Nelson hopes that children: "Have a real understanding of the sacrifices that were made on the home front during World War Two from the families from the children. I hope that they also had a a real appreciation for this canine hero who is from Wisconsin."

