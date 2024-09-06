How a Milwaukee duck named Gertie inspired the nation and a children's book

"The more you dig on a story like this, just the more you are amazed at how pivotal the story was, not just for Milwaukee, but for our country and for our soldiers. And it was inspiring around the world."



- Shari Swanson

Right outside of WUWM’s studios in the Chase Tower is the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge. And sitting proudly on top of the bridge is a statue of Gertie the Duck.

Gertie captured the attention and love of Milwaukeeans and people around the world in 1945 when she picked an unlikely nesting spot on a tall post sticking out of the Milwaukee River downtown.

Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM Author Shari Swanson finally meets Gertie (the statue) in Milwaukee, Wis.

Gertie and the five ducklings that hatched were a welcome distraction and source of hope for the public, who were downcast from the constant news and events of World War II.

Their presence inspired statues and a children’s book called Gertie, the Darling Duck of World War II, written by Shari Swanson, who shares how Gertie impacted her.

Swanson first learned of Gertie's story from a used bookstore in Cambria, California. "loved it and I filed it away, and when I went to get my Master's in writing for children and young adults, I pulled that back out and thought 'this should be a picture book," says Swanson. "And so, I've loved this story for a long, long time."

Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM Gertie, the Darling Duck of WWII author Shari Swanson (left) and illustrator Renée Graef

Gertie's national rise to prominence was well-timed because, by 1945, many people were weary of war and in need of more positive news. The commonly reported headlines featured topics like the Nazi concentration camps, kamikaze pilots, and cities being captured and recaptured. And right around the time when Gertie's eggs began to hatch, the U.S. reached the point of a million American lives lost. But soon after, the news had another topic to highlight.

"Pretty soon, a story about Gertie is sharing the front page with peace talk discussions and Hitler discussions, and kamikaze pilot discussions and it got elevated to that level of importance and I found that super super fascinating," Swanson explains.

Swanson had to determine a central focus to capture Gertie's extensive story into a children's book. She says, "For me, the heart of this story is the symbol of hope that Gertie gives to Milwaukee and to the world. Mixed in with that, and part of that is how Milwaukee rose to this challenge and became just heroes to the world during this period in time." She continues, "[The story is] nearly 100 years old, and I just think it's still uplifting because it shows what people can do when they're on a common purpose."

And now, WUWM has has created an animated short series that features Gertie and her ducklings as part of our election coverage this year.

Gertie's Guide to Elections: Voting in Wisconsin This video series features a descendant of Gertie the Duck teaching her ducklings, and you, about our voting process.

The video series has Swanson's full support. "I'm thrilled with it because for me, I feel like it's a patriotic story and I feel like voting is that, the most patriotic thing that we can do," she says. "So, I find it just a delightful thing. And I have to say, I'm an old-schoolhouse rock fan girl. So the idea of this in that sort of vibe is just delightful."