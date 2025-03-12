© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Swing State of the Union

Episode 3: Act 10

By Joy Powers,
Sam Woods
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Act 10 protesters and Daavid Prossner: Andy Manis; Scott Walker: Seth Perlman; Ann Walsh Bradey: Morry Gash
/
AP

Act 10 divided Wisconsinites along ideological lines, including Supreme Court justices. We explore the impact of the law and the many court battles over its legitimacy.

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it's so important to U.S. politics.

In this episode, we're exploring a contentious moment in Wisconsin history: Act 10. It's an early example of the state Supreme Court being used to decide political disputes, which continue today in a deeply divided state. We'll look at how the law was passed and how the fight over Act 10 continues.

Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM production assistant for Lake Effect.
