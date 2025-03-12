Episode 3: Act 10
Act 10 divided Wisconsinites along ideological lines, including Supreme Court justices. We explore the impact of the law and the many court battles over its legitimacy.
This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.
In this episode, we’re exploring a contentious moment in Wisconsin history: Act 10. It’s an early example of the state Supreme Court being used to decide political disputes, which continue today in a deeply divided state. We’ll look at how the law was passed and how the fight over Act 10 continues.