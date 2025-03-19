Episode 4: Ethics v. Money
This year’s race for Wisconsin Supreme Court has already become the most expensive in U.S. history. We explore how we got here.
This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.
In this episode we’ll dig into the influence of money in Supreme Court elections, and how justices are allowed to set their own ethical standards.
But we’ll start with a story of how a case of child lead paint poisoning led to the most expensive state court race in U.S. history.