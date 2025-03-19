© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Swing State of the Union

Episode 4: Ethics v. Money

By Joy Powers,
Sam Woods
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
This year’s race for Wisconsin Supreme Court has already become the most expensive in U.S. history. We explore how we got here.

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

In this episode we’ll dig into the influence of money in Supreme Court elections, and how justices are allowed to set their own ethical standards.

But we’ll start with a story of how a case of child lead paint poisoning led to the most expensive state court race in U.S. history.

Joy Powers
Sam Woods
