More than 3,000 reports of structural damage in southeast Wisconsin after storms

We're starting to get a clearer picture of just how many people in southeastern Wisconsin have suffered damage to their homes or other property after the storms and extensive flooding this past weekend.

IMPACT 211, the social services helpline provider for southeastern Wisconsin, has been collecting reports of utility disruptions and structural damage. Local emergency management officials have encouraged anyone with flood damage to report it to 211. The reports will help with requests for state and federal assistance.

As of 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, 211 received 3,085 reports of structural damage throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

The average depth of water in basements from the reports was 19 inches.

IMPACT 211 Director of Marketing and Communications Vickie Boneck said the agency has received the most reports from residents of Milwaukee County, but has also heard from people in Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

211 also received 5,557 reports of utility disruption since the weekend storms.

The agency has made more than 3,000 referrals to assist people affected by the storms, including to local emergency services, cleanup supplies, food stamps, food pantries, and emergency shelter.