Answers to southeastern Wisconsin cold weather power outage questions

It has been a day and a half since I last had electricity at my Wauwatosa home. The We Energies outage map that I have checked too many times to count says our estimated time of restoration is Monday, Jan. 15 at noon.

On Saturday night around 7:30, it was 52 degrees on the upstairs of my house (with a fireplace running downstairs) and 12 degrees outside. That’s three degrees cooler inside than it was two hours earlier, and temperatures dropping outside just as quickly. And, that’s about when I found myself frantically searching for answers — Neighborhood Facebook group: Any guidance about what to do about water? Let faucets drip? Internet: How to use a generator (although I never thought of buying one before). Alexa (from the warmth of my sister’s Milwaukee house), at what temperature does it become too cold inside for house cats?

Darlene Maternowski The view of my mom's Franklin yard on Friday night.

Feeling not completely satisfied with any of the answers I found (can I trust Alexa telling me that house cats might get sick if the temperature goes under 65 inside?), I think ... duh … WUWM. WUWM is great at answering these types of questions in a clear and transparent way.

I’m Michelle Maternowski, WUWM’s digital manager, and I know I am not alone asking these questions. There’s nearly 30,000 of us in southeastern Wisconsin without electricity, worried — not about the Packers, but about how to make it through a day that has a high of 7 (and wind chills as low as -34).

WUWM is working on answering questions about to do as the temperatures continue to dip. Here's what we have found out:

If it is too cold to be at my house, where can I go?

Answer: MPS' North Division High School has been designated as an emergency shelter during the current power outage and is now accessible to the public, according to a January 13, 2024 news release from the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

In addition, some libraries, community centers, government buildings and churches are now operating as warming centers during some daytime hours. You can search by zip code on 211 Wisconsin's website to find a location near you or call 211.

A list of shelters that operate on a continuous basis (not just during extreme cold and power outages) is available on the City of Milwaukee Health Department's website.

Sources: 211 Wisconsin, City of Milwaukee Health Department

What about perishable foods in the fridge or freezer? If I’ve kept the doors shut, how long does the fridge stay cool/cold enough for the food not to spoil?

Answer: Food in a fridge without power goes bad after four hours. Food in a freezer may stay fresh up to 48 hours if the freezer is full (up to 24 hours if the freezer is halfway full). "When in doubt, throw it out," says the American Red Cross.

Source: American Red Cross

Working on this story makes me think about Saturday at dusk. As I was packing up my car with contents from my refrigerator and my kids pjs and toothbrushes, out of the corner of my eye I saw a neighbor’s house lit up with Christmas lights. In that moment, I felt so disconnected — like we were worlds away from each other.

But then offers of help started to pour in — my mom’s friend checking to see if her old generator works so that I can use it; my uncle in Reno sharing plumbing tips; WUWM working to gather trusted, necessary information.

During stressful situations, it is nice to get some help. If you have questions about this bitter cold power outage — please submit below and we will do our best to get your questions answered.

This story will be updated. Ann-Elise Henzl and Nadya Kelly are contributing to this story.