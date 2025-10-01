© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dig In!
Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.

Making the most of autumn greens at Alice's Garden

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:15 AM CDT
Participants gathered at Alice's Garden Urban Farm for a class on greens, led by Venice Williams (pictured in the center, dressed in orange).
Joy Powers
/
WUWM
Participants gathered at Alice's Garden Urban Farm for a class on greens, led by Venice Williams (pictured in the center, wearing an orange shirt).

It's the height of the growing season in Wisconsin. Tomatoes, peppers and apples are in full abundance, and many leafy greens are being planted once again. At Alice's Garden Urban Farm in Milwaukee, Executive Director Venice Williams has been busy picking, planting and preparing foods with folks from the community.

Dinosaur kale growing in Alice's Garden Urban Farm.
Joy Powers
/
WUWM
Dinosaur kale growing in Alice's Garden Urban Farm.

Lake Effect's Joy Powers met up with her ahead of a class teaching people how to cook a mix of greens fresh from the garden.

"Collard greens, three different types of kale," explains Williams, looking out at the garden plots. "We will cook some mustard [greens] in those, maybe some turnips, ... we will also add some of those sweet potato leaves, and sweet potato vines."

Mixing greens can seem daunting, with different flavors coming together. But Williams has some tips on how to ensure that everything blends together and how to control for some potentially bitter leaves.

"My favorite thing to add to a pot of savory greens to just deal with the bitterness a little bit is a tiny bit of fresh apple cider. ... In the African American community, what went into that pot of greens was that ham bone and what made that ham bone, along with the bone itself, have so much flavor is that it still had meat on it from that very sweet ham. So you get to still have some of the sweetness and the flavor," says Williams.

Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake Effectfoodgardening
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Related Content