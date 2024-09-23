Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.
Dig In!: Fall may be coming but the growing season is still thriving
It may seem like the end of the growing season, but things are still buzzing at Alice's Garden on Milwaukee's north side. Many plants are producing more now than at any other time in the season.
Executive Director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center and Dig In! contributor Venice Williams explains what's growing right now and what's still to come this season in the garden.
_