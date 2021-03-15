-
Weather in Wisconsin can be tricky and can change from winter tundra to spring day rather quickly. Lake Effect gardening contributor joins the show to teach gardeners how to know when the soil is ready to start digging.
If you have house plants, you may have noticed tiny insects making a home inside your plants this winter.Spider mites, which are actually more closely…
At this point in the year most of us have put away our gardening tools and packed up our lawn mowers for the winter. But that doesn’t mean that gardening…
As the number of fall leaves begin to dwindle on trees, they’ve found a new home on our lawns. But before you go and rake them into the street, there…
The Milwaukee area has been blessed with some amazing weather this week. Warm days that turn into cool nights with just a hint of what’s to come. As we…
For those of us who don’t relish the extreme heat or humidity of summer, fall weather is a welcome reprieve. And the cool air isn't just good for…
Summer is in full swing and many of us are seeing exponential growth in our gardens. Although much of the planting is over for this year, we’re finally…
The summer is in full swing and gardens are looking green. But there are always ways to make our flower beds sparkle a bit brighter. Every month, Lake…
It finally feels like spring outside, which can only mean one thing: rain. The Milwaukee area has been hit with some torrential downpours, leading to…
Many of us have been cooped up in our homes as we collectively ride out the coronavirus pandemic. But the stay-at-home order doesn’t mean you need to stay…