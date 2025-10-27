© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dig In!
Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.

Exploring West Allis Farmers Market with Venice Williams

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:29 PM CDT
Venice Williams browses popcorn at West Allis Farmers Market.
1 of 3  — Venice Williams Farmers Market West Allis.jpg
Lake Effect's Joy Powers takes a trip to West Allis Farmers Market with Venice Williams for this month's Dig In!
Joy Powers / WUWM
Assorted vegetables at West Allis Farmers Market.
2 of 3  — Assorted West Allis Farmers Market Veggies.jpg
Assorted vegetables at West Allis Farmers Market.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Assorted veggies at West Allis Farmers Market.
3 of 3  — Greens at West Allis Farmers Market.jpg
Assorted veggies at West Allis Farmers Market.
Joy Powers / WUWM

Each month, we chat with Venice Williams for a series we call Dig In! Venice is the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, which includes the Fondy Farmers Market.

Williams loves pretty much all local farmers markets, but West Allis is home to one she's been frequenting for around 30 years.

"This is a very nostalgic market for me and one that I try to get to at least two or three times throughout the year," she says.

For over a century, generations of local farmers have been using the West Allis Farmers Market to bring their produce to the people. Williams says buying directly from farmers and asking questions about their offerings can give us unique insight into the food we eat.

Assorted veggies from Bower's Produce at West Allis Farmers Market.
1 of 2  — Bower's Produce.jpg
Williams highlights East Troy-based Bower's Produce as a great source for fresh vegetables.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Williams highlights Weston's Antique Apples, a New Berlin orchard known for their "Milwaukee" apple.
2 of 2  — Weston's Antique Apples.jpg
Williams highlights Weston's Antique Apples, a New Berlin orchard known for their "Milwaukee" apple.
Joy Powers / WUWM

"We know that food itself has a story, but the farmers and the farms who grow the food also have a story," she says.

Knowing where our food comes from assures us of freshness, but it also increases our awareness of the hard work and human stories behind the produce we buy.

"Farming is not cute, you know?" Williams says. "It looks cute on a Hallmark movie, but it takes so much work and most of the folks that do it do it because they love it."

The West Allis Farmers Market is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Nov. 29. You can check out their hours here.

