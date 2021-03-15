-
Linda Halley is general manager of Gwenyn Hill Farm in the Town of Delafield. "Gwenyn" means honeybee in Welsh. Halley says the name is a nod to…
-
Gov. Tony Evers recently announced that he wants to invest more than $43 million in his biennial budget in Wisconsin’s agricultural economy.One of the…
-
Updated at 2:55 p.m. CTWisconsin residents who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic can get help paying their rent, and farmers will be eligible…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of us rethinking the ways we put food on the table. For the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, that has meant a return to…
-
While the stay-at-home order has us remaining in place, it’s also sparked interest in getting outside and gardening as another way to provide food and…
-
The Dairy State is facing a dairy crisis and the pandemic has made things much worse. Already, Wisconsin's dairy heritage has been threatened by…
-
Earlier this week, health officials in 16 Milwaukee County municipalities, including the city, have ordered bars and restaurants to close to help slow the…
-
Just about every morning, Ryan Klussendorf wakes up at 5 to get his cows ready for the day. He milks them, feeds them, and then it’s time to start on…
-
Last year wasn't a good year for farmers. From small dairy farms struggling to survive across Wisconsin, to a trade war impacting the sales of big…
-
As we embark on this next decade, let's reflect on the major events of the last 10 years. One topic that's always on people’s minds is food — and food…