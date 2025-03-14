© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin farmers who provide food to many tables, wait for Trump to send Biden-promised aid

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:50 AM CDT
On the left: Pepin, WI farmer Sara George with her daughter, Faith Jorgenson. On the right: Emmet Fisher and his wife, Cella Langer, who farm near Hager City, WI.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
On the left: Pepin, WI farmer Sara George with her daughter, Faith Jorgenson. On the right: Emmet Fisher and his wife, Cella Langer, who farm near Hager City, WI.

Much of the nation’s food supply comes from farmers who get financial help from federal programs. The Trump administration has been reviewing those dollars and trying to cut staffing at the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Some funding freezes have ended, and a panel has ruled that 6,000 USDA workers can temporarily go back to work.

But for Wisconsin farmers Sara George and Emmet Fisher, funding and staffing questions remain. George grows specialty crops like fruit and vegetables near Pepin, Wisconsin. Fisher is a dairy farmer near Hager City, Wisconsin, who also provides food for people in a subscription program.

Before discussing their concerns, WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach asked the two producers how they got into farming and what they love about it.

WUWM met George and Fisher at a recent Wisconsin Farmers Union forum on federal aid, held in Chippewa Falls. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and a few Democratic state lawmakers also attended. Republican House members and state legislators from Wisconsin were invited but did not attend.
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
