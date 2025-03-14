Wisconsin farmers who provide food to many tables, wait for Trump to send Biden-promised aid

Much of the nation’s food supply comes from farmers who get financial help from federal programs. The Trump administration has been reviewing those dollars and trying to cut staffing at the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Some funding freezes have ended, and a panel has ruled that 6,000 USDA workers can temporarily go back to work.

But for Wisconsin farmers Sara George and Emmet Fisher, funding and staffing questions remain. George grows specialty crops like fruit and vegetables near Pepin, Wisconsin. Fisher is a dairy farmer near Hager City, Wisconsin, who also provides food for people in a subscription program.

Before discussing their concerns, WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach asked the two producers how they got into farming and what they love about it.

WUWM met George and Fisher at a recent Wisconsin Farmers Union forum on federal aid, held in Chippewa Falls. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and a few Democratic state lawmakers also attended. Republican House members and state legislators from Wisconsin were invited but did not attend.

